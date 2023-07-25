Lucas Neill spotted in the inner sanctum of the Australian cricket team





Following his meeting with Liverpool, where Marcus is involved in the academy, Neill had a long chat with Manly players and took them on his journey from Sydney’s Northern Beaches to the Premier League and World Cup stage with the Socceroos. Before that, the most substantial Neill sighting was in late 2020, when Tony Gustavsson was confirmed as Matildas coach at an event at Australia House in London. With Football Australia staff unable to travel due to the pandemic, Neill was asked to collect Gustavsson from the airport and helped coordinate his unveiling with the help of ex-Matilda Alicia Ferguson-Cook and current star Caitlin Foord. Lucas Neill and Tim Cahill salute the crowd after beating Japan in a World Cup qualifier at the MCG in 2009. Credit: Justin McManus FA said at the time it marked the start of an official role for Neill, who would be retained as a mentor to national team players and a federation representative for all UK activities – his first involvement in the Australian game since being an ambassador for the 2015 Asian Cup, held on home soil. I was honored to do that, said Neill. This is a very important era for the Matildas and Australian football. After spending the day with Tony, it’s clear how passionate and determined he is to be successful and develop talent. His emotion combined with his attention to detail leads me to believe exciting times lie ahead. Loading I wish Tony, the staff and all the Matilda’s all the best as they embark on an amazing four year journey. Neill was declared bankrupt seven years ago, which is believed to have contributed to his reluctance to engage publicly with Australian football or the media. His playing days came to an end with his last appearance at club level for Doncaster Rovers in 2014. According to Postecglous’s book Changing the gamethreatened to ground Neill if he was not selected for the World Cup that year. I wonder if there was another way with Lucas Neill. There may not have been, but I’m still dissatisfied with how it unfolded, Postecoglou wrote. He seems to be in hiding and I wish that wasn’t the case for one of our greatest Socceroos ever. How Neill ended up in the inner sanctum of the Australian cricket team is unknown, but it seems to be another sure sign that the 96 cap legends love for his country has never left him. Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/soccer/reclusive-socceroos-great-spotted-in-australian-cricket-team-s-inner-sanctum-20230724-p5dqsa.html

