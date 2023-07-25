Sports
Georgia football recruiting: Five star LB Justin Williams committed as Bulldogs eye historic 2024 class
Georgia on Monday added to its top-ranked and star-studded 2024 recruiting class with the deployment of a five-star linebacker Justin Williams, who is committed to the Bulldogs over Oregon. Georgia offered Williams in late March, and he paid an unofficial visit to the school in May before an official visit to the campus last month.
Williams, the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle and the No. 2 LB in class, is the Bulldogs’ third five-star commitment this cycle. The Conroe, Texas native joins quarterback Dylan Raiola and cornerback Ellis Robinson lV as the top three ranked commits for the two-time defending College Football Playoff champions. Raiola, the No. 1 prospect, committed to Georgia after being fired from Ohio State in December.
Overall, Williams is the 26th player to commit to the Bulldogs this cycle – three of them are five stars and 16 of them are four stars. The Bulldogs have 10 top-100 commits in the Class of 2024 so far, including four-star athlete Demarcus Reddick, four-star TE Jaden Reddell, four-star defensive linemen Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and four-star wide receiver NiTareon Tuggle.
Here’s what 247Sports National Scouting analyst Gabe Brooks sayswrote in his reconnaissance reportfrom Williams:
Turbo charged off-ball linebacker with physical attributes and athleticism to become a big difference maker. Features a slim, athletic build with ample frame clearance. Explosive athlete with a strong athletic profile and excellent combination test data. Bouncy, quivering athlete in space and plays with more power than the stated size suggests. Limitless pursuit range. Almost never out of a play due to sheer athleticism. Effortless speed. Difficult to dodge in space due to its acceleration rate and ability to change gears even when fully open.
Georgia is trying to chase Texas A&M’s 2022 class for the top-ranked recruiting class of all time. The Bulldogs are significantly ahead of Ohio State for first place in the class of 2024, but it will be a steep climb to reach the Aggies’ 2022 recruiting score of 333 points. The Bulldogs are in the running for three more five-star contenders – Aydin Breland, KJ Bolden and Brandon Baker – but even if Georgia manages to land all three, they’ll still need help from other high-ranking four-star contenders to dethrone the Aggies.
