Hockey mom builds hockey team for son with special needs















There’s hockey moms and then there’s Randi Miller-Gol.

Miller-Gol plays hockey and her son, Kazim, would watch the sport with her, so it seemed natural that Miller-Gol found an opportunity to involve her son in the sport they both loved.

Except 8-year-old Kazim was diagnosed as non-verbally autistic and epilepsy, which made it that much harder to find a hockey team to join.

The only opportunity I could find was in Northern Virginia, Miller-Gol said. Of course we were welcome to join their team, but it was too far to drive. So I put it there, that I was interested in starting an adaptive ice hockey team, if there wasn’t one that I wasn’t aware of.

Someone sent a screenshot of that message to the league director of the American Special Hockey Association, who eventually got in touch to say, Yes, you can start a team. You need a name and a logo and just a lot of ambition to get it off the ground, Miller-Gol said.

Within a month and a half of that call in March 2021, the Richmond Retrievers became the 100th team in the ASHA league among the teams established in June 2021. According to Miller-Gol, there are now 105 teams.

Miller-Gol’s son currently plays hockey on a team with about 20 other children and adults who have special needs and want to play hockey as well.

Were totally all abilities in our team. Any skill, Miller-Gol said. Anyway, we’re trying to find a way. If they want to be part of the team, we try to find a way to adapt to their needs.”

The Retrievers have spent the past two years meeting their athletes at their level and developing the fundamentals of playing ice hockey. The primary goal is to teach everyone how to skate.

Of course, there are still players who need help skating. For those athletes, there are modified ice supports, consisting of ice slides or stacked buckets to maintain balance. Most important, however, are the team volunteers.

I think a key element in our program is definitely our volunteers, Miller-Gol said. That’s what makes us really unique is that we have that one-on-one coaching per athlete when they’re on the ice. That one-on-one is so important in helping the athletes access the workouts, the routines, the structures, the drills, skating drills, scrimmages. They have to want to be out there and of course do it, but it’s really that one-on-one support that helps them do that.

“So I would say the volunteers are incredibly important. Above all. Above money, above ice, our volunteers would be our greatest need right now.

The volunteers of the team come from different backgrounds. Some are parents of a team member; some are community members who play hockey in the local adult leagues; others may have a family member or loved one with special needs.

Everyone has their own reason for wanting to be a part of our community, and they’re all very sincere, Miller-Gol said.

The Richmond Generals and Washington Little Capitals youth hockey teams also volunteer to help the Retrievers players.

Those kids were great, Miller-Gol said. I’d say half of our volunteer base is from the Richmond Generals. They just come out and our players feel incredibly accepted by them because they’re all around the same age. It makes them feel good to help our team.

The Richmond Retrievers are structured as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with two corporate sponsors in Resources for Independent Living and Capital Ale House.

Resources for Independent Living is our biggest sponsor this year, Miller-Gol said. They sponsored Ice Age every month throughout the year. So did Capital Ale House, our two biggest sponsors. Just the two of us won’t have to pay a penny to play hockey this year.

Players’ families did not have to pay an entry fee to skate this year. But they also don’t have to pay for equipment and equipment.

Also with our equipment, another unique feature of our team is that we provide equipment, Miller-Gol said. When you joined our team, we prepared you. We didn’t ask you to go out and buy equipment because hockey is so expensive, especially for the families in our community who already struggle with extra expenses that come with disabilities and special needs.

The team relies largely on donations of used equipment from the local hockey community; however, one of the things Miller-Gol has to buy new or almost new is helmets. This is because helmets have expiration dates because the shock absorbing liner inside them deteriorates over time, so the team must consistently replace expired helmets.

Other things that Miller-Gol can use team funds for include jerseys, hockey socks, and other non-donated equipment. They also do an annual team potluck at Journey of Hope 4 Autism. The outing is intended as a way to give the team more opportunity to bond on the ice and build friendships, Miller-Gol said.

To raise more money for the team’s wish board, SkateNation Plus hosted the team’s first annual exhibition game for the team’s charity at Glen Allen, the Retrievers’ home track.

The event featured two teams consisting of all Retriever volunteers playing against each other. There was a silent auction of items donated by sponsors, a raffle, pastry sales and merchandise for sale. 100 percent of the proceeds, including admission, went directly to the Retrievers. According to Miller-Gol, the event raised more than $6,000 and that’s enough to fund our season twice, Miller-Gol said.

The 2023-24 Retrievers team was introduced during the first intermission of the exhibition game, where the players were introduced to a loud standing ovation as they skated a few laps around the rink.

One of the big things on Miller-Gol’s wish list is to be able to raise enough sponsorship money for the Retrievers to travel to play against other teams in the ASHA league. She also wants the team to be able to participate in some of the ASHA league events, such as traveling to New York, where the league hosts its version of the National Hockey Leagues Winter Classic, which plays on an outdoor court.

Looking to the future, Miller-Gol wants the team to continue to grow, not only in number of players, but also in number of volunteers.

I know only a small percentage of the community knows about us, Miller-Gol said. So as we grow and it gets out, I’m sure there are other kids, not even kids, because our team goes five and up, so you can be an adult too. Just raising awareness and letting people know this is an option in the community that still welcomes players and volunteers.

For the parents who are afraid to let their special needs child skate, Miller-Gol encourages them to come to a practice first to observe. Equipment is provided and they are fully equipped so that it feels like you are in bubble wrap. There is also the one-on-one volunteer along with the custom ice props to help them learn how to skate.

We’ve also been concerned about families whose kids would love to do this, but they don’t feel like they have enough experience, they can’t skate well, Miller-Gol said. We can’t focus on what they can’t do, we would just focus on what they can do and we don’t know what they can do until they’re out there. Many parents are very surprised that some children who have never been on the ice in their lives just started on it, as if they were born for it. We can never say that our child can’t do something.

Miller-Gol has been overwhelmed by the community support the team has received.

When I say the whole community is coming together to make sure these kids get on the ice, it’s really the whole community, Miller-Gol said. All we can do. It just amazes me how great that is. I’ve never seen anything like it. The hockey community is the best community ever.

As a former player, Miller-Gol was aware of what the sport of hockey could offer to Richmond’s special needs children. It is inspiring to see the team grow from just an idea to a full-fledged team through the support of sponsors, the hockey community, the special needs community and the volunteers.

It builds trust and friendships, so even if it was just a social activity where kids could get together, get on the ice, and just have fun through the sport, through the game, even if it didn’t look like hockey at all, even if it just looked like what their interpretation of hockey would be, that was fine too, Miller-Gol said. For some players it has grown into functional hockey and for some players it still remains a social club and both are okay. When our athletes are on the ice, they don’t want to stand out because of their handicap. When they go out on the ice, they’re hockey players.