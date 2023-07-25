Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies sunk by Bridlington and Market Weighton





The Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies B team. (Photo: UGC) Both Mixed team matches were postponed and three of the four men’s matches, writes Mark White. Only the two women’s teams and one in four men managed to play. The Women’s A team traveled to Bridlington to play their A team in Division Two and lost to a strong team by three rubbers to six. All the Hackness and Scarborough pairings got a rubber, but the home side had two very solid partnerships that night. For the visitors, Julie Boddy teamed up with Michelle Harrison, Judy Milburn was with her regular partner Hazel Cross and the ever-present Jean Blenkiron played with Sue Barraclough. The Women’s B team were on their home soil at Hackness against Market Weighton C in Division Four and they too suffered defeat by the same margin of three rubbers to six. Theresa Glassett and her partner had the best night with two rubbers, while Gail Kerr and Jane Thomson added the third team rubbers. June Stephenson and Clare Neville fought off in vain all evening. Only the Men’s C team managed to get their fixture played. They were at Hackness using the hard courts against division four leaders Driffield LTC B. They had a great win by five rubbers to four. The star of the evening was young Louis Fell, who excelled at both table tennis and tennis, and together with partner Stephen Jepson took all three rubbers to secure victory. Steve Brindle worked with David Flinton and Joe Bolland played with Peter Lee. Each pair took a vital rubber to make it a memorable night and keep the promotion hopes alive at the end of the season. On Sunday 27th August the club celebrates 100 years of tennis in Hackness. A tennis club was founded in Hackness in February 1923 by members of the Women’s Institute. It was called the Hackness Women’s Sports Club. In 1929 they moved to the current location. A third grass court was added in 1976 and two clay courts in 2012. In 2017 the club merged with Scarborough Tennis Club. The club will be joined in the celebration by former ATP professional and Davis Cup player Danny Sapsford, who will oversee the coaching of both juniors and adults with his team and play an exhibition match with some of the club’s players. Other scheduled activities include BBQ, American Tournament, Speed ​​Gun, Ball Machine Demo, Duck Race, and Coconut Shy with tennis balls and cans.

