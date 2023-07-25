Seminoles find success in the 2023 NBA Summer League





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Five Seminoles John Butler (Portland Trail Blazers), Mfiondu Kabengele (Atlanta Hawks), RaiQuan Gray (Brooklyn Nets), Luke Loucks (Head Coach, Sacramento Kings), and Deividas Dulkys (Assistant Coach, Sacramento Kings) represented Florida State in the 2023 NBA Las Vegas and California Summer Leagues. All five Seminoles showed off their talents and are now all looking forward to the start of the NBA season in October. Butler averaged 4.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 blocked shots and 0.5 steals to lead the Trail Blazers to a 3–2 record. He appeared in all five games for Portland, playing an average of 11.8 minutes per game as the Trail Blazers finished with a 3–2 record. Butler scored five points and added two rebounds against Houston and had three points and one rebound against San Antonio. Kabengele was productive for the Hawks, as he played an average of 19.3 minutes while averaging 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He shot .542 from the field, .364 from the 3-point line, and better than 70 percent from the 3-point line. Kabengele scored a total of 13 points and five rebounds in a game against Loucks and Sacramento and a total of 13 points and five rebounds in a win over Minnesota. Gray played an average of 18.9 minutes in five games. In his five appearances, Gray averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists and was perfect from the free throw line. Gray scored his summer league high of 12 points with nine rebounds against Cleveland, and scored five points and a total of four rebounds against the Knicks. Loucks and Dulkys formed one of the greatest backcourt duos in Florida State history (2009-12), as they together led the Seminoles to an appearance in the ACC Tournament Championship game for the first time in school history in 2009, then Florida State to its first ACC Tournament Championship in school history in 2012. Loucks led Sacramento to a 5-2 record, including a win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Loucks first games as head coach of the Kings in the California Summer league. “What a great opportunity to be the head coach and lead a group of young men for the NBA summer league,” said Loucks. “The ultimate goal for me is to become a head coach and it was a great first step. I am thankful that Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings organization entrusted me to lead our group over the summer. “We went 5-2 over two summer leagues (California Classic and the Las Vegas Summer League) so I was happy with the results. More importantly, at this stage I felt our players were competing, fighting and a little more prepared for what we are trying to accomplish on and off the field during training camp for next season. Our coaching staff has been incredible (Deividas was my offensive coordinator) and we have all learned/improved in our expanded roles. We will all be better assistant coaches to Mike after this experience .” The 2023-2024 NBA regular season begins on October 24, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seminoles.com/news/2023/7/24/Seminoles_Earn_Success_in_NBA_Summer_League.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos