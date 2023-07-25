Fourth Test at Old Trafford, England vs Australia, rain, weather, news, reaction, washed out, score, Piers Morgan

The Poms have blown up deluxe after rain washed out the fourth Test at Old Trafford to ensure Australia retain the Ashes.

Ever-polarizing pundit Piers Morgan raged at the weather for denying England a big chance of victory in the Test and the chance to keep the series alive.

It will be the greatest travesty in Ashes cricket history as the trampled, battered, beleaguered, Bazballed, desperate, white flag waving Aussies now avoid inevitable defeat and keep the urn due to bloody rain, he wrote ahead of day four.

Continuing his tirade, he said that England had been deprived of the ashes and asked: Has there ever been a less deserved retention of the ashes?

He was just one of many England fans who were furious at the weather for cruelly putting on an incredible spectacle, with even Pat Cummins saying it felt a little weird holding the Ashes in that way.

Former England captain Michael Atherton said it was cruel that the result of the series was decided by rain.

You can look back at times in the series where England have missed opportunities without a doubt, but if you just look at this match, England have absolutely hammered Australia so far, he said.

Another former captain Michael Vaughan said England were the better team.

Speaking on BBC Test Match Special, Vaughan said: “It’s no way to keep the Ashes, let’s face it.” But Australia will take it.

I always say in a five game series the best team always wins, it’s such a long process the best team always wins, continued Vaughan.

I honestly think England have been the better team for the four games

It’s the wrong way to decide a test match let alone an assemblies test match.

I know we’ve beaten Australia a few times in the last 20 years, but I can’t remember a test match where England completely dominated and bullied Australia.

But England fans have often enjoyed the benefit of the weather, as in 2013 when rain hit to wash away the third Test and help England retain the Ashes.

Alastair Cook’s team had won the first two Tests – one by a slim margin – before rain hit Manchester and washed the game away with England 3-37 behind 332.

And because social media never forgets, Morgan’s hypocrisy was discovered.

At the time England player Stuart Broad tweeted: We kept the Ashes and it feels great!!!

Paul Collingwood, an assistant coach, was thankful for the weather and said, I like days like this. Never get tired of beating the Aussies. keep ash.

England’s habit of complaining about things that have previously benefited them has been called out by many Australians.

Nevertheless, it was undeniably a disappointing note to round off a brilliant Test.

Aussie fans braving the bad weather certainly didn’t mind the rain saving the team from defeat at Old Trafford.

And regardless of the weather, the magnitude of Australia’s achievement has not been ignored.

Remarkably, it is the first Test England have drawn under coach Brendon McCullum under his Bazball attacking approach.