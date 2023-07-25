Where Alabama Football 2025 Recruiting Class Stands After Jaime Ffrench Commit





Alabama’s football recruiting class of 2024 hasn’t even started games in the high school seasons for the players. However, Nick Saban and his staff are already at work putting pieces together in the 2025 class. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide got a pledge from its second five-star wide receiver in the class, Jaime Ffrench. That made Alabama’s fifth verbal commit of the 2025 group. Here’s what you need to know about each member of the class, which ranks second nationally 247Sport curated ratingswith only Georgia behind. Ryan Williams Williams was the first player in the class to commit in October. The in-state product plays in Saraland, where he caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns last season as a sophomore according to Maxpreps. He also contributed to the run game, putting up 700 yards on 57 carries with 15 touchdowns. Williams is listed as the No. 1 receiver and No. 4 player nationally according to the 247Sports composite. Williams is six feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. James Ffrench Ffrench joined Williams as class receivers on Saturday. He plays high school football at Mandarin in Jacksonville, Fla. He is a bit taller and taller than Williams at six feet tall and 185 pounds. Ffrench caught 44 passes for 671 yards and five touchdowns last season. FFrench is the No. 4 wide receiver in the class and No. 31 player nationally according to the 247 composite. Anthony Rogers In addition to the top wideout in Williams, Alabama also blocked a bet by Rogers, the No. 1 coming back in class. The six-foot-tall running back will play at Florida’s IMG Academy this season. For his freshman and sophomore campaigns, Rogers went to Alabama’s Pike Road where he helped lead the Patriots to a state title in 2021, rushing for 1,139 yards and 18 touchdowns as a freshman according to Maxpreps. Rogers followed that up with an even better season in 2022 with 1,629 yards and 22 touchdowns on 187 carries. He chose the Crimson Tide over a top five that included Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Oregon. Bricklayer short Short gives the Crimson Tide a great offensive line presence in the classroom. According to the 247 composite, it is the No. 5 IOL in its class. The Evans (Ga.) star lists himself at 290 pounds and six feet in his Twitter bio. He chose the Tide over offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Florida State, among others. Dontrell Glover In addition to tackling the interior, Saban and company got a commitment from Glover, an offensive tackle for the 2025 class. The Crimson Tide re-entered Georgia to get Glover, who attends Langston Hughes in Fairburn. He and Short were both part of Maxpreps’ all-American team last season. Glover is listed at six feet and 290 pounds. More Alabama football recruiting: Where is Alabama’s recruiting class in 2024 after Caleb Odom’s deployment?

