McColgan joins tennis staff as an assistant coach





AMHERST, Mass. University of Massachusetts tennis head coach Juancarlos Nunez on Monday announced the appointment of Hannah McColgan as assistant coach. McColgan joins the Minutewomen after a year on the women’s tennis team at the University of Maryland as a graduate student. University of Massachusetts tennis head coach Juancarlos Nunez on Monday announced the appointment of Hannah McColgan as assistant coach. McColgan joins the Minutewomen after a year on the women’s tennis team at the University of Maryland as a graduate student. “I am thrilled to welcome Hannah to the UMass family,” said Nunez. “She brings a wealth of experience at the highest level of Division I. She will add a lot to the experience and development of our young women.” At Maryland, McColgan finished her season with a 17-12 record in doubles and a 10-17 record in singles. With partner Jojo Bach, the duo posted a 13-5 record in the spring while going 15-6 overall and 4-3 against Big Ten opponents. She helped lead the Terrapins to the highest team ranking in program history at No. 33, to 17 team wins, which tied for second in program history, and to earning the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for women’s tennis. Prior to her time in Maryland, McColgan began her collegiate tennis career at Northwestern University, where she spent four seasons with the Wildcats. During her debut season, McColgan amassed a doubles record of 15-7 with her partner, as the duo went on a seven-game winning streak in February and March. She boasted a 3-1 record against nationally ranked opponents and went 3-1 in singles competition this season. In the fall, McColgan advanced to the Round of 16 of the ITA Midwest Regional and won all three doubles with her partner at the LSU Fall Tiger Classic. McColgan had a 9–7 doubles run in a shortened 2019–20 sophomore season. As a junior, she competed primarily in doubles in 2021, going 12-6 overall while adding a 4-3 singles record. McColgan began the season ranked No. 47 with her partner Julie Byrne and the duo defeated No. 2 Anna Rogers and Alana Smith of No. 8 North Carolina State, 7–6, by season upset over the Wolfpack. She won her doubles in the Big Ten Tournament and won a pair of doubles in the NCAA Tournament along with partner Caroline Pozo, including a victory over their No. 10 Texas A&M opponents. McColgan and Pozo finished the year with an 8-1 record as a duo. During her senior season, she went 25-11 in doubles, including a 7-1 ranking in Big Ten action, and went 10-3 overall in singles competition. McColgan played a key role in the Wildcats’ run to the NCAA Tournament in the 2021-22 season with her partner, Sydney Pratt, ranked No. 3 in doubles. In the fall, she qualified for the ITA Fall Championships with Pratt after the duo reached the doubles final of the ITA Midwest Super Regionals. McColgan reached her highest ITA doubles ranking of No. 27 at Northwestern and helped lead the Wildcats to the highest ITA team ranking of No. 4. Before his studies, McColgan, who was born in Stockport, UK, represented Great Britain in the U16 Winter Cup in the Netherlands and the U18 Summer Cup. She became a U18 British national doubles champion, winning two ITF Junior singles titles and one doubles title. McColgan was also the recipient of the Dick Fontes Trophy for his versatile contribution to Cheshire Tennis. In 2014, she advanced to the HSBC Road to Wimbledon 14 & Under Challenge at the All England Cup. McColgan graduated in 2022 with her bachelor’s degree in learning and organizational change, with a minor in business settings from Northwestern. At Northwestern, she was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree and received the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award. She received her master’s degree in Management from Maryland in May 2023.

