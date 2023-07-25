MSU Hockey adds top talent Artyom Levshunov to roster





Head coach Adam Nightingale and the Michigan State Hockey program have made big strides on the recruiting trail this offseason, but the last-minute addition of new freshman defenseman Artyom Levshunov to the 2023-2024 roster may be the biggest pick-up yet for Nightingale. It was announced by the university Monday afternoon that Levshunov would join the ever-evolving Spartan team alongside 14 other new ones recruits. The 6-foot-2 Belarusian last season played for the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League (USHL), collecting 13 goals and 29 assists in 62 games. Before his time in Green Bay, he spent two seasons with the Belarus U17 and U18 sides, where he had the second most goals and assists in the franchise. history. Levshunov is eligible for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, where he is expected to be picked third in the draft. Should the defender be picked anywhere in the top 10 as expected, he would be the top pick in the Michigan State draft since Joe Murphy went first overall to the Detroit Red Wings in 1986. Artyom Levshunov adds some extended two-way depth to the MSU blue line alongside fellow incoming freshman defenseman Maxim trbk who was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Provisional version. We are very excited about our incoming players,” Nightingale said in the press release. “They are all team first guys and the kind of players and people our large fan base will love to watch. We look forward to the upcoming season to show our fans our growth and hope to see the same sold-out atmosphere as at the end of last season. season.”

