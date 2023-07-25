Cal Women’s Golf Announces 2023-24 Schedule





Slate includes five out-of-state tournaments

BERKELEY The California women’s golf team unveiled its 2023-24 schedule on Monday, with a total of 11 tournaments and five trips across state lines. The Golden Bears will wrap up the season in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Dick McGuire Invitational, taking place September 11-12 at the UNM Championship Golf Course. Two weeks later, they’ll be back in California for the Molly Invitational at Black Horse and Bayonet Golf Club on September 25 and 26. The fourth edition of the Big Match, featuring the Cal and Stanford men’s and women’s golf teams in mixed pairs match play, will take place at Menlo Country Club in Woodside on September 28. Since its inception in 2018, the Bears have won the game two out of three times. Next week, Cal will be attending the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in Denver from October 6-8. Cal will remain in the Bay Area for three other regular season tournaments, the first of which is the Stanford Invitational on October 20-22. In the spring, the Bears will be back at Meadow Club in Fairfax for the Julie Inkster Invitational (March 3-5) and will wrap up their 10th straight season in Napa at the Silverado Showdown (April 8-10). The Bears’ remaining out-of-state trips will see them return to Guadalajara Country Club in Mexico for the Collegiate Invitational (February 2-4), to Hawaii and the Nanea Golf Course for the Pac-12 Preview (February 19-21), and to Arizona for the ASU/Ping Invitational at Papago Golf Club (March 28-30). Hosted by Washington State, the 2024 Pac-12 Championship will take place April 21-23 at Palouse Ridge Golf Course in Pullman, Washington. The post-season action continues with NCAA Regionals taking place at various locations May 6-8, followed by the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad May 17-22. Bringing back three of his four low scorers from last season, Cal will look to qualify for his 23rd NCAA regional in the last 24 attempts. The Bears’ 2023-24 senior league will feature top scorers who return Cristina Ochoa And Mike Jin while the group of newcomers includes freshman and French native Constance Fouillet and former WGCA All-American and 2021 Big 12 Freshman of the Year Rina Tatematsu, who recently switched to Cal after three impressive years at Oklahoma State. STAY INFORMED Follow the Bears on Twitter and Instagram (@CalWGolf).

