Northwestern football players attacked their own coaches, new lawsuit

A former Northwest soccer player filed a lawsuit Monday accusing the university of failing to stop the team’s rampant hazing, claiming that some members of the coaching staff were also aware of and at times victims of the abuse.

In a 52-page lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court, former quarterback Lloyd Yates alleges he was a victim of unwanted sexual, physical and emotional harassment while on the team from 2015 to 2018. During that time, the lawsuit alleges, Yates and his teammates were subjected to a hazing ritual centered around running, a practice used to punish mostly younger team members for any mistakes made on the field.

If a player was told to run, he would be forcibly restrained by his fellow players, who would rub their genitals against the teammate’s genitals, face and buttocks as they rocked back and forth without the teammate’s consent, the lawsuit states. And players weren’t the only ones subjected to this hazing.

On more than one occasion, assistant coaches were led by players, the lawsuit states. During a training session in the fall of 2015 or spring of 2016, a strength and conditioning coach led by members of the football team, on the field, in front of the entire team and coaching staff.

The lawsuit is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 accuses the school of negligence, willful and wanton disregard for player safety and a violation of the Illinois Gender Violence Act and alleges that assistant coach Matt MacPherson witnessed the hazing and did not stop or report it.

The filing is the latest lawsuit against the university after the school announced that an independent investigation found team hazing occurred both at the school and at off-campus practices at Camp Kenosha in Wisconsin. Head coach Patrick Fitzgerald, who has been accused by several former student-athletes of at least knowing about the abuse, was fired from his longtime position two weeks ago.

When I read the complaint, I was overwhelmed with disappointment, frustration and embarrassment, Yates said at a Monday press conference announcing the lawsuit. We were conditioned to believe that this behavior was normal, which is nauseating and unacceptable.

“I hope that by speaking out, other athletes will be freed from the physical, emotional and psychological trauma I experienced as an athlete at Northwestern University,” he added.

Prior to the release of Yates lawsuit, Northwest President Michael Schill reportedly sent a letter to the campus community acknowledgment of the national spotlight placed on the school amid the hazing allegations. But, he said, the picture some of these commentators paint of our program, our student-athletes and the university itself is completely at odds with the Northwest we all know and love.

While I have no doubt that these embarrassing events happened in the football issue, I also know that the vast majority of our student-athletes…are people of character who do amazing things both on the field and in the classroom, he added.

The lawsuit filed on Monday, however, paints a very different picture.

In addition to running, Northwestern Wildcat players were also reportedly subjected to a slew of other harrowing beatings at training camp in Wisconsin. Players quickly realized they were tapped for running after other members clapped their hands around the player above their heads. The blow was known as the Shrek blow.

During their time at Kenosha Camp, members of the Northwestern Football Program were subjected to inappropriate activities in Kenosha’s locker room, including but not limited to the Shrek Clap, naked rope swings, naked pull-ups, naked center and quarterback exchanges, naked one-on-one drills, and naked pass rush drills, the lawsuit alleges.

A player, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe 1, reportedly spoke out against running at Kenosha Camp. As a result of his retaliation, John Doe 1 was reportedly placed at the top of the list to be targeted for the hazing. Anyone who fraternized with him would also suffer a similar hazing fate, according to the lawsuit. John Doe 1 was eventually sexually assaulted during the camp, the lawsuit states.

New members of the team were also reportedly required to watch a bizarre animated video of a man declaring his love for the animated character Shrek, in which the child’s father calls him a homophobic slur and the man recalls having an explicit sexual encounter with Shrek in his bedroom when he was nine years old, the lawsuit says.

Yates himself claimed that in August 2015 he was run over by more than 15 of his teammates at an off-campus preseason camp. The lawsuit alleges that the incident occurred when Yates was called to do a naked QB center exchange where a naked freshman Wildcat was bent over with his naked backside and genitals exposed to Yates.

The lawsuit details another alleged incident where a black player was accused by a white coach of stealing a new pair of headphones, before the coach laughed and walked off. In another alleged case, a white coach told a black player that he wasn’t really black because he was quiet, smart, and soft-spoken.

After Colin Kaepernick famously knelt during the national anthem of an NFL game, Fitzgerald reportedly told a player that he didn’t want him to follow Kaepernick’s lead. The coach advised that taking a knee was a distraction and that he would have to answer many questions and receive no support from the program, the lawsuit says.

While the lawsuit does not go into details of the hazing practices involving the coaching staff, it does point out that MacPherson allegedly witnessed the naked pull-up hazing. The lawsuit also alleges that a player approached Fitzgerald in 2013 with concerns about the football team, but these were ignored.

Following Coach Fitz’s firing, many players, including Lloyd, have received messages from former teammates or even current coaching staff stating that the team members should show support for Coach Fitz, the lawsuit states.

And the football program isn’t the only Northwestern sport accused of misconduct. On Monday, a former female volleyball player announced a lawsuit against the school alleging the program was rife with bullying, physical punishment and retaliation.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is part of Yates’ legal team, said Monday that Yates’ lawsuit was the first of dozens he plans to file against the school in the coming weeks and months.

This will be recognized as college sports’ Me Too movement, he said, adding that he wanted to see the eradication of physical, psychological and sexual hazing in college sports.

Northwestern violated its own zero tolerance for hazing, he said.