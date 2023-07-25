Former Northwestern QB Lloyd Yates files suit for hazing in football program

Content Warning: This story deals with allegations of sexual abuse and can be difficult to read and emotionally jarring.

CHICAGO Former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates became the first plaintiff to file a lawsuit Wednesday for hazing in the Northwestern football program. Yates lawsuit alleges a culture of violent, harassing, sexual abuse and hazing and extreme mental abuse resulting in humiliation, humiliation and embarrassment.

It is the fourth lawsuit a former Northwest football player has filed against the university since coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired on July 10. Yates was on the Northwest team from 2015 to 2017. The other three lawsuits were filed by unnamed players who played from 2018 to 2022.

Yates’ lawsuit included several new allegations of Northwest football coaches’ involvement in hazing and included quotes from four other former Northwest football players: Warren Miles Long, Simba Short, and two unnamed players.

The lawsuit alleges two Northwestern football assistant coaches were also piloted, the alleged hazing ritual in which a group of Northwestern football players took turns forcibly dry-fucking a victim.

During a training session in the fall of 2015 or spring of 2016, a strength and conditioning coach was led by members of the football team, on the field, in front of the entire team and coaching staff, the lawsuit states.

Attorney Margaret Battersby Black, one of Yates’ representatives, declined to comment on the identities of the assistant coaches led and their employment status at Northwestern.

Northwest spokesman Jon Yates wrote in a statement to The athletic that the university is working to make sure we have proper accountability for its athletic department. We will engage an outside firm to evaluate the adequacy of our accountability mechanism and identify threats to the well-being of our student-athletes.

The cited lawsuit The USA Today report that assistant head coach Matt MacPherson witnessed the naked pull-ups and other forms of hazing and made several references to opportunities coaches or football staff had to observe locker room activity, including while collecting dirty laundry or handling equipment, helping injured players, or gathering players for meetings or other activities.

Often, after a night of hazing at Camp Kenosha, the coaching staff would comment and berate the players for being too loud the night before, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also alleges that strength and conditioning coaches organized another form of hazing for freshmen: the belly flop competition, which took place at Kenosha’s pool. The consequence of losing the match was a run and players who refused to participate were also threatened with a run.

GO DEEPER Ritual has a meaning: how a hazing culture developed in Northwestern’s Camp Kenosha

The lawsuit says upperclassmen told freshman football players about running during player-led off-season workouts. These unsupervised workouts would be another opportunity for bullying and harassment to ensure the new players wouldn’t speak out about the brutal activities they were about to endure, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says an unnamed player, John Doe 1, made it clear to his teammates that he would not be participating in the running.

As a result, the lawsuit says, he was placed at the top of the list, a mental and sometimes physical list of players to be targeted in a footrace.

The lawsuit says the group of players who ran the freshman players were called the Shrek Squad and would play the siren from the movie The Purge to indicate they were fighting their way through the dorms at Camp Kenosha to find freshmen to run. The Shrek Squad wore masks common in horror movies, or animal masks. They would dress without shirts or shirts with holes cut over their nipples. Some would wear thongs, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit says freshman football players were told to keep their doors unlocked because senior classes would come and run them.

Many freshman Wildcats left their doors open and ran without a fight, believing it was better to give in early than live in constant fear, the lawsuit says.

According to the lawsuit, John Doe was 1 minor when he went to Camp Kenosha in August 2015. The lawsuit says five or six upperclassmen dragged him from his dorm room to the common room, where he was surrounded by 50 teammates. Then, according to the suit, one of the seniors turned on a megaphone and announced that John Doe 1 was being driven away on this day, acting and gesturing as if it were a moment of historic significance for the team.

The suit says that the second unnamed player, John Doe 2, remembers being told that if he wanted to avoid being run, he had to sell his own freshman teammates’ location to the upperclassmen to get run.

The lawsuit also details an alleged hazing incident from 2015, which Simba Short and John Doe 2 witnessed and Yates learned of. The suit says 10 to 15 Northwest football players carried a freshman, whom the upperclassmen perceived as overly confident, into the showers naked. The players then dunked him upside down in an ice bath and ran him naked and upside down with his head submerged. When the incident was over, the suit says the freshman player was struggling to breathe.

The lawsuit also referenced several other alleged hazing traditions within the Northwestern football program. The car wash, where upper class men lined up naked in glove at the entrance to the showers and new players were forced to walk penis to penis or penis to ass with the players in line touching the glove and the bodies of the upper class men. The trade block, where the entire team and coaching staff took turns trading insults, and Bus 2, where upper-class people riding with the team on the team’s second bus forced other players on the bus to tell highly personal stories on the bus announcement system, including stories of their sexual exploits.

The lawsuit says that nutritionists on the team were aware of the Gatorade Shake Challenge, in which upper-class men stole protein shakes from refrigerators and forced other players to drink as much as they could within a set amount of time. According to the lawsuit, the nutritionists tried to seal refrigerators to prevent players from getting too many shakes for this purpose.

No former Northwestern players have been identified as competing in the lawsuit.

We were all victims, Yates told reporters. I want to make that clear. Regardless of what role. If you were tricked or sided with the perpetrators, it was a culture you had to find a place in. And for some guys, there was their identity. But they are just as much victims as we are.

Attorney Ben Crump said he will file more lawsuits on behalf of the other former Northwestern football players named in the Yates case.

This is the Me Too movement of college sports, Crump said. We hope to raise awareness and support victims in eradicating physical, psychological and sexual initiation in college sports.

