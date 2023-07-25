Murphy’s Hockey Law Podcast Ep. 6





Bruce Cassidy is enjoying his summer in the cape and on the golf course after hoisting the Stanley Cup in June, while also looking ahead to the upcoming season where he will man a similar Vegas Golden Knights roster. Murphy’s Hockey Law is back and Episode 6 is out now! In the latest Murphy’s Law Podcast, host Jimmy Murphy and producer Blake Thorne welcomed Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy to talk about winning the Stanley Cup and the journey to get there. 1:00 – Bruce Cassidy talks about where he was at this time of year a year ago and how much his life has changed since then. Bruce: “I wouldn’t have predicted this a year ago; you never know how it’s going to shake out, but it turned out well. 2:00 – Bruce talks about the messages he told the Golden Knights players when he arrived in Vegas and talks about adjusting to a new club as head coach. “I knew a guy on the medical staff (when Cassidy got to Vegas) when I played baseball in Ottawa when I was 15 years old, I was the first baseman; he was the shortstop; he was the only man I knew. Cassidy said, “It was a small world; it was interesting. He also threw a lot of crappy balls at the first one I might add. 4:00 – Bruce talks about his relationship with Jack Eichel. Bruce: “I can’t say enough good things about Jack…when I met him I said, listen, we’re tied together, Jack, we’re coming in relatively new, expectations are placed on us…I almost looked at it because we both start together and we’re in it together, so let’s succeed together or else we’ll fail together.” 7.30am – Bruce talks about the Knights goalkeeper’s situation throughout the year and how the coaching staff dealt with it. 9:40 – Bruce continues to speak as he felt the Knights had a good chance of winning the cup. 11:00 – Bruce compares the feeling of winning the Cup this year to the emotion he felt in 2019 when the Boston Bruins fell to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7. 4:30pm – Bruce talks about his Stanley Cup celebration and how he spent his day with it. 7:30pm – Jimmy and Bruce discuss some interesting things that happened in the Stanley Cup. 20:45 – Bruce talks about what the Vegas Golden Knights will look like in the 2023-24 season. Bruce: “I’m glad I have the guys. It’s a great group… I love what’s coming back, and we should have as good a chance as everyone else.” Stay tuned with us on Twitter to see when Episode 7 drops @Murphyshlpod, @MurphysLaw74 and @_BlakeThorne! We’ve also joined Spotify and TikTok. Find us on both platforms under ‘Murphy’s Hockey Law’. For more, click on the video below:

