10 Biggest Early Non-Conference College Football Games You Can’t Miss

End-of-season drama around conference championships, title games and playoff positioning can get the most attention, but September, even August, can matter while also offering fun games.

Think about 2016, when Ohio State won Oklahoma in mid-September and used that to make the College Football Playoff without a conference championship. A win before the leaves change color can make a difference in December.

So since the 2023 season is the final year of the four-team College Football Playoff era, let’s take a look at 10 early-season non-conference games that could be of interest to CFP hopefuls, but also serve as perfect entertainment.

MOST NATIONAL TITLES:College soccer teams with the most national championships

Florida in Utah Thursday, August 31, 8 p.m

Say goodbye to August with Florida’s return trip to Utah. Last year, the Gators used a late touchdown run from Anthony Richardson to beat top-10 Utah. It looked like that would catapult the Gators into something special, but as Florida fell to a 6-7 run, Utah went 10-4, won the Pac-12 title by upsetting USC, and then played in the Rose Bowl again. In an unforgiving SEC East, Billy Napier’s team could use a landslide victory against a Pac-12 force.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina (in Charlotte, North Carolina) 7:30 PM ET Saturday, September 2

UNC reached 9-1 and inside the top 15 before a four-game slide delivered a disappointing finish. But QB Drake Maye (4,321 passing yards) should have a huge second season in a program still looking for a huge season in Mack Brown’s second stint as coach. Meanwhile, as Georgia and Tennessee understandably drew a lot of SEC East attention throughout most of 2022, the Gamecocks crushed the top-5 Vols 63-38 and won against rival Clemson in an 8-5 campaign. QB Spencer Rattler is back and may need a huge season if Shane Beamer and his Gamecocks surprise again. This matchup will serve as ESPN’s first College Gameday stop.

Florida State vs. LSU (in Orlando, Florida) 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 3

Last year’s encounter was a wild one, as a blocked extra point gave FSU a 24-23 win in a game between unranked teams. But things changed from there, as the Seminoles went on to a 10-win, bowl-win season and LSU regrouped to a 10-4 season in Brian Kelly’s first season. We’ll see if either or both can do even better this season as the winner would cement his status as a GVB contender.

Nebraska, Colorado 12:00 p.m. 9

Unless pre-season forecasts are far, far away, it’s unlikely to matter much in the CFP picture. But that doesn’t mean it lacks anticipation. Both the Huskers and Buffaloes have notable additions as head coaches this year: Matt Rhule with Nebraska and Deion Sanders with Colorado. The status of this one will be interesting as both Nebraska (in Minnesota) and Colorado (in TCU) have brutal openers. If one or both can surprise, the hype for this would be drastically increased.

Ole Miss in Tulane 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 9

Okay, what can Tulane do for an encore? The Green Wave lost some talent, but returns QB Michael Pratt (3,009 passing yards, 37 total touchdowns) and is confident after a 12-2 season that culminated in a thrilling victory against USC in the Cotton Bowl. Tulane probably won’t match his top-10 finish from a year ago, but a win at home against an SEC school in early September would be huge. Keep in mind that Tulane also faces UTSA, Memphis, and others in the revamped AAC. In fact, UTSA’s visit to Tennessee on September 23 could be on this list.

HEISMAN: Looking at the winners and runners-up of the coveted trophy

Texas A&M in Miami, Fla., 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Like a few games on this list, the interest is more focused on curiosity than CFP odds. Texas A&M opened in the top 10 last year but shockingly missed a bowl game (five losses by 6 points or less), even with a 15-point win against LSU to close things out. The Aggies should be much better, but they’ll have to show it. Miami also went 5-7 in 2022, but hopes to see a better Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback. The winner of this would think big things.

Texas in Alabama 7 p.m. Saturday, September 9

The Longhorns were agonizingly close to the top of the top-ranked Tide last year, falling 20-19 on a late field goal. With Steve Sarkisian in his third season, he and Texas are hoping for a breakout in 2023 (5-7 in 2021, 8-5 in 2022). Beating Alabama would do just that. The Tide missed the CFP last year as Georgia’s two-year run as national champion led to a change in the pecking order in the SEC. So Alabama could also use this as a return to the top.

Oregon at Texas Tech 7 p.m. Saturday, September 9

See, sometimes you just want to see good teams score a lot of points. Oregon, with QB Bo Nix (3,593 passing yards, 43 total touchdowns) and numerous returning starters, is a leading Pac-12 contender. Texas Tech went 8-5 in Joey McGuire’s first season as QB Tyler. Although a transfer to Oregon will hopefully be completely sane. The Red Raiders had three quarterbacks throwing at least 1,000 yards last season, but still averaged more than 34 points per game.

PERFECT: Looking at all the undefeated national champions since 1936

Pitt in West Virginia 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 16

If it’s the Backyard Brawl, you have to watch. Pitt won 38-31 last year in the series’ first meeting since 2011. Now the two head to Morgantown for a WVU home game. Pitt has a very manageable first half schedule, but Neal Brown and his Mountaineers could derail things early in the season for their heated rival.

Ohio State at Notre Dame Saturday, September 23

The Buckeyes beat the Irish last year as OSU started the season 11-0 (don’t ask about the finish…). The first full season under Marcus Freeman kind of slumped from there, with a loss to Marshall souring things even more. But the Irish fought through a 9-4 record and a bowl victory against a ranked South Carolina team. The quarterback situation will be fun to watch as Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman takes over from Notre Dame and Ohio State replaces CJ Stroud.