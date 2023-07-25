Gorleston Beach is getting a wheelchair and table tennis boost





A wheelchair kiosk and concrete table tennis tables have been opened on the beach by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. The existing Gorleston beach shelter has been repurposed and redesigned to include a self-service kiosk and secure housing for a beach wheelchair. Users can reserve the wheelchair online for that day free of charge and then receive a code for the Digi Lock kiosks by email. The wheelchair has large pneumatic tires that allow it to slide on the sand, allowing people with reduced mobility to easily access the beach without fear of damaging wheels or get stuck in the sand. Two concrete outdoor table tennis tables have also been placed on the beach. The tables are weather resistant, very durable and require minimal maintenance. Both tables are free to use and are available on a first come, first served basis. People must bring their own bats and balls. READ MORE: Beach wheelchair improves access to the coast Carl Smith, leader of the Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “We have had a beach wheelchair for hire in Great Yarmouth for many years, which has been extremely popular every summer, so we are delighted to be extending this free service to Gorleston. These beach-friendly wheelchairs allow people with mobility issues to do this with the rest of their family and friends.” READ MORE: Top praise for beach Funding for the shelter work came from the EXPERIENCE project at Interreg Europe – an interregional cooperation program co-funded by the European Union Wheelchair users must be able to transfer themselves from their usual wheelchair to the beach wheelchair. People are also needed to push the wheelchair, as it is difficult for chair users to handle the wheels in the usual way. The chair does not have a headrest. The maximum weight of users of the chair is 18 stones. Children must be at least 90 cm tall. It can be booked at clubspark.net/GorlestonBeachWheelchairHub

