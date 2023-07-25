Cartwright named Pitt Gymnastics assistant coach





PITTSBURG Pitt Gymnastics head coach Casey Jo MacPherson announced the addition of Alina Cartwright to her coaching staff as an assistant coach Monday afternoon. “We are thrilled to have Alina join Pitt,” said MacPherson. “Her competitive nature and positive approach are a great fit for our staff, and she brings a variety of skills that will elevate our student-athletes’ experience to the next level. I am excited to see her passion and creativity making an immediate impact on our program.” Cartwright will assist with vault and floor, routines choreography and videography, as well as other areas as she joins assistant coaches Amanda Wellick and Lexi Funk. She comes to Pitt from Michigan where she was a volunteer assistant coach and creative director. Working primarily with choreography for beam and floor routines, she also contributed strong assets to their videography department. A native of Naperville, Illinois, she spent four years (2017-21) in Alaska Anchorage where she was an assistant coach for the Seawolves. She was a four-year letter winner with MSU from 2012-15, before beginning her coaching career as a student assistant with the MSU Spartans for the 2016 season. At Alaska Anchorage, Cartwright joined the staff under former head coach Paul Stoklos, and was instrumental in helping ease the transition for successor Tanya Ho’s first 2018 season of her three years at the helm of the UAA program, before stepping down, and interim head coach Marie-Sophie Boggasch in 2021, as the Seawolves did not participate during the 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cartwright was instrumental in helping the Seawolves score the pinnacle season in program history in 2019, as they broke 17 school records, including season average and National Qualifying Score (NQS) marks on bars, beam, floor and overall. In 2020, Cartwright helped UAA break program records for bars NQS and team score average. Since joining the UAA staff in 2017, Cartwright has not only helped the Seawolves improve their school-record team grades on the balance beam, but also individually by mentoring five UAA gymnasts with a top 13 score in program history. Under Cartwright’s tutelage, Sophia Hyderally joined the Seawolves record books, posting a school record score as part of six of the top nine marks in program history. Hyderally was among the top beam scores in the nation, winning Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) beam titles in 2017 and 2019 and finishing fourth at the 2019 NCAA Corvallis Regional Championships. Hyderally was one of 12 All-MPSF honorees Cartwright helped coach during her time at UAA, along with 18 MPSF All-Academic award recipients. In her 2016 debut coaching season as a student assistant at Michigan State, Cartwright helped MSU qualify for the 2016 NCAA Athens Regional Championships. She also helped MSU to a seventh-place finish at the 2016 Big Ten Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska, the highest finish at the Big Tens since 2013, while MSU’s team score of 195.475 was the best at the Big Ten Championships since scoring a 195.65 in 2009. As a gymnast for the Spartan, Cartwright was voted First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2014, the first Spartan to earn first-team honors since 2010. She finished fifth in the All-Around at the 2014 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Championships. Cartwright has three of the top eight vault scores in program history, posting a 9.950 three times (2013, 2014, 2015). She also earned three MSU gymnastics team awards, including the Outstanding Gymnast Award in 2014, the Spirit Award in 2015, and also joined the 1,000 Point Club in 2014, becoming only the second Spartan gymnast to do so in the decade and still only one of eight. members of the 1,000 Point Club. Cartwright received her bachelor’s degree in advertising from MSU in 2016.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pittsburghpanthers.com/news/2023/7/18/womens-gymnastics-alina-cartwright-named-pitt-gymnastics-assistant-coach.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos