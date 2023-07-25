Sports
JUCO DB focuses on Marcell Anderson who is visiting this week
The dead window for in-person visits will be lifted on July 24, making way for the largest late summer visiting week on the Texas football recruiting trail. Texas’ attendance list for the last week of July is mostly highlighted by touted blue-chip recruits from the 2025 class. But a handful of recruits from 2024 and 2026 will also visit Austin this week.
There is also a visiting recruit for the Longhorns from the JUCO ranks this week. The only JUCO visitor currently on this week’s visitor list is six-foot-tall, 196-pound Hayward (CA) Diablo Valley College cornerback Marcell Anderson.
Anderson tweeted on July 12 that he will be visiting Texas on July 25. TFB Texas also confirmed on the visitors list for this week that Anderson will be making the trip to Austin.
JUCO DB Marcell Anderson visits Texas football on July 25
This will be Anderson’s second off-season visit to Austin. He also unofficially visited Texas for the first Junior Day of the off-season on January 21.
After seeing Texas on July 25, Anderson will make the trip north of the Red River to Norman on July 26 to see the Oklahoma Sooners. He has also made several visits to the Colorado Buffaloes this offseason.
Anderson is an intriguing JUCO DB with good size, speed and versatility
While Anderson has yet to receive an official offer from Texas, he is one to wait in the class of 2024 by late summer. He appears to have many of the tools and versatility that head coach Steve Sarkisian, co-DC Pete Kwiatkowski and the Longhorns need when recruiting defensive backs.
Texas appreciates the ability to train defensive backs, which Anderson could do. He also has the height and leanness Texas wants in a cover angle.
Anderson played safety at Chabot College, his last JUCO, before transferring to Diablo Valley College this year. But he wants to play cornerback at the Power Five level. He also contributes to special teams with the cover units.
Anderson’s movie shows him to be a slim safety that puts a lot of pop in the pads. He is a sure tackler who plays diagnoses well and contests space effectively. Anderson showed multiple plays where he locates the ball carrier and has enough speed to chase them down for the tackle.
He is adept at playing downhill to track down the ball carrier in running defense and in the open field in pass defense.
This stems from Anderson’s insane linear speed, as he is a solid JUCO level runner. According to his track times at Chabot from Direct AthleticsAnderson ran a lightning-fast 10.56 seconds in the 100 meters at the 2023 Northern California CC Championships. He also set a best time of 21.89 seconds in the 200 meters sprint at the Northern California Championships this spring.
In the coverage, Anderson shows good timing and anticipation. He shows the patience to read the quarterback’s eyes and jump routes effectively. Anderson also has the height to match well one-on-one with bigger outliers in pass coverage.
Texas could offer Anderson if it needs the depth this fall at DB in the 2024 class
After missing four-star Temple (TX) Lake Belton cornerback Selman Bridges and Lancaster (TX) defensive back Corian Gipson in recent weeks, the Longhorns had to reset the big board at DB in the 2024 class.
Other DB top priorities in the 2024 class such as five-star Waco (TX) Connally cornerback Kobe Black and four-star Marrero (LA) John Ehret cornerback Wardell Mack are now must-have recruits for the Longhorns late this summer. But Texas has also started identifying other DB targets in the 2024 class that might be needed to fill in the depth for this position group in case it doesn’t work out with the top priorities in the fall.
Anderson and three-star Denton (TX) Guyer cornerback Eli Bowen are two DB targets in the 2024 class that the Longhorns will remain in contact with late this summer. Bowen already has an offer from the Longhorns and has visited Texas several times this off-season.
