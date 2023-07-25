The Peoria Rivermen coach runs a growing hockey academy for Peoria kids

PEORIA Jean-Guy Trudel is on the ice for three of his group sessions Tru Hockey Academythen recruits into his role as head coach and general manager of the Peoria Rivermen, then practices with the junior hockey team Peoria Mustangs and goes through planning sessions for Peoria Youth Hockey Association travel teams.

He calls that Monday.

No one has more fingerprints on the game in central Illinois than Trudel, who gave Peoria its first pro hockey championship in 22 years when he led the Rivermen to an SPHL President’s Cup in 2021-22.

He is part owner of the third division junior hockey Mustangs and his Tru Hockey Academy is booming. In fact, Tru Hockey has been hired by the PYHA to host and coach Peoria’s seven youth hockey travel teams in 2023-24.

“It’s seven days a week for me,” Trudel said with a laugh. “Technically I don’t schedule practices for the Rivermen, Mustangs or the youth travel teams on Wednesdays. That’s my day to be home with my family. I admit I do watch movies and cut for the Rivermen on that day, but that doesn’t count because I’m doing it from home.

“Why am I building Tru Hockey? Because I think every kid is great. We have to get it out of them. But it’s in every one of them.”

Tru Hockey Academy

Trudel over played 900 games in a pro career that lasted 14 seasons from the NHL to the AHL, ECHL, IHL and Europe. He is the only coach the Rivermen have had in their SPHL era, which began in 2013-2014. And in his first shot as head coach, he stands as the winningest coach in SPHL history.

But seven years ago, in the midst of it all, the 47-year-old was driven to do more to build the game in central Illinois. He was 19 hours from Canada with his wife Angie seven years ago when Tru Hockey Academy was born.

“A long drive like that, you start thinking about things, getting ideas,” Trudel said. “I knew I wanted to start a hockey camp, a school actually, for kids, to reach them at the youngest level and teach them my terminology, my approach to the game and also to life.

“I asked Angie what we should call it. She said, ‘Tru Hockey, after Trudel.’ That was ideal.”

Seven years ago, the camp opened with 55-60 youth players. This summer there are 110 participants, skating in three groups divided by age and ability, ranging from 7-21.

“The demand is so great,” said Trudel, an inductee of the Rivermen Hall of Fame. “We started seven years ago with two groups of kids. I think now as we sit in this camp this summer, we have 40-50 kids who could play NCAA hockey one day. We’re going to help them on that path.”

The academy now runs for seven weeks in June and July, with 75-minute sessions on the ice and fitness training at Peoria’s River City CrossFit center three days a week. Players come from all over the area, Peoria, Pekin, Bloomington, Galesburg and some also from Iowa and Missouri.

“In the past, kids from central Illinois had to leave the area and train and play in Chicago to get the quality they needed to get on the road to the NCAA,” Trudel said. “My goal with Tru Hockey is to give Peoria a development program that’s just as good so those families don’t have to leave.

“I know those NCAA coaches, I work with them as I’m building the Rivermen roster. I have the connections to guide kids from our academy on their way to college hockey.”

Dilla Bentley, who played last season with NCAA Div.-I UMass-Lowell, came through the Mustangs in Peoria with Trudel. He trained with other players at Tru Hockey camp this month and earned an invitation to the NHL Tampa Bay rookie camp.

“Everything I’ve learned about hockey in the last three years has been from Jean-Guy Trudel,” said Bentley in late July 2022 as he prepared for his freshman season at Lowell.

Reid Luna was also in camp on Monday. Like Bentley, Lune is a Peoria-born youth hockey product who played for the Mustangs and moved to the NAHL with El Paso last season. He has overcome a knee injury and could eventually follow Bentley, the third Peoria-born player to earn a spot on an NCAA Div-I team.

“I am so proud of Jean-Guy’s dedication and passion for the game in Peoria,” said Kevin Lune, Reid Lune’s father and a former Peoria Rivermen player who coached the junior hockey Mustangs from 2001-2008. “Tru Hockey has taught kids the game, and they’re doing it at a level comparable to what you can get in Chicago. It’s a great endeavor.”

Trudel is joined by Tru Hockey coaches Alec Hagaman, another Peoria-born former Mustangs player who just retired from a glorious career as Rivermen captain. Hagaman has been by his side since the start of the program.

Blake Ortman is also on the coaching staff. And now former IHL-era Rivermen winger Mark Bassen has been hired as the organization’s power skate and edge training coach.

Not only do they teach the 110 participants at Tru Hockey Academy, but under the new agreement with the PYHA, they will do the same for Peoria’s youth travel teams.

“I’ll be there to coach them for home games and three tournaments,” said Trudel. “Each team has an assistant coach who takes over the road races and implements our system and approach to the game.”

The view of a 12 year old

Trevor Vicary is a 12-year-old boy from North Pekin, a fan of Rivermen and a veteran of Tru Hockey Academy.

“I think this is my third or fourth year in the program,” said the Georgetowne (Pekin) Middle School student. “It raises my hockey IQ. Every time I go through this camp I feel like I’m getting better.”

Trudel names a “Beast of the Camp” winner every day to honor hard work and progress. His days are wave after wave of hockey, being sandwiched in multiple media interviews as he skates on and off the ice between sessions at Owens Center.

It just never gets old for him.

“I could say I want to give back to the game. But why I’m doing all this honestly has nothing to do with giving back to the game,” said Trudel. “I consider these kids, from youth hockey to the Mustangs and all the way to the Rivermen, to be all mine.

“I just want to bring out the best in them. Look at a guy like Alec Hagaman, and the character he has and the leadership he’s shown and how far that has taken him in his career and life.”

Trudel is a professional hockey coach, co-owner of a junior hockey team, and now a successful businessman building a brand with his own hockey academy.

But he wants that brand to go beyond skating and shooting.

“It’s so important to teach life lessons as well as hockey lessons,” Trudel said. “That’s what we’re doing here, teaching leadership, because it’s going to have a huge impact on how successful these kids will be later on.

“Kids are looking for mentorship, and I believe we can provide that, creating not only good hockey players, but good people.”

