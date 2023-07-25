Monegasque table tennis player climbs to the world top





Becoming a mother with a world ranking of no better than 300, then climbing to reach a world ranking under 20. 18 to be precise, that is a success story in itself for Monegasque Table Tennis. We are talking about Xiaoxin Yang continuing her ascent to the rarer skies at the top of the world table tennis elite. Life is strange! Sometimes a loss can move you forward. And the loss did earn her a silver medal. That’s what happened to this Monegasque table tennis star at the European Games in Krakow. She lost in the final and at the time of the defeat she was understandably dejected. A loss is a loss and it can feel like you’ve fallen into a big hole. But as she hugged her silver medal, it wasn’t long before she shook off all the negative thoughts. She had fought well and the silver medal was not the only reward for this mother of an energetic 5-year-old. The silver medal she brought from Krakow now earns her an even higher ranking at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). Xiaoxin Yang, after her performance in Krakow, is 12th. The Olympic Games in Paris The thirst for more medals and titles will not quickly quench the red and white table tennis players. And there’s a big target in her sights. It is the 2024 Paris Olympics that would be her second Olympics. At the Tokyo Olympics, she was the Principality’s flag bearer and was the first Monegasque athlete to qualify for the Summer Games. She has yet to qualify for Paris. If you are in the top 20 in the world, chances are you will be selected to participate. And so, first of all, Xiaoxin must protect her high position. That will help her career as she maintains her place among the top athletes in the Principality. The same goes for all the top athletes of Monaco, they have to continue their efforts technically, but the mental side is becoming more and more important. Sportswoman and mother In her thirties, this sportswoman and mother has to combine her career and family life with regular international travel. She always has her husband, Pierre, and her daughter, Cline, to think about. And they, in turn, have reason to be immensely proud of her. Could a dynasty of table tennis players be waiting in the family at the age of more than 5? It’s a bit early to dream if AS Monaco table tennis might have another female table tennis prodigy in the future. Time will tell, as it did for Xiaoxin Yang, who could even see beyond the 2024 Paris Olympics. There is enough determination, talent and momentum to maybe even start targeting the 2028 Olympics!

