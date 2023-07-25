NASHVILLE, Tennessee – The defending Big South Conference champions earned their highest preseason prognosis in more than 17 years, earning a second-place finish in the 2023 Big South-OVC Football Association Preseason Poll, announced on Tuesday, July 25.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs earned a total of 86 points, or 10 points for each first place finish. The ‘Dawgs received a pair of first place votes, three second place votes, four third place votes, and one fourth place vote. GWU is expected to finish behind Southeast Missouri State, the reigning OVC champion, who earned six first place votes and 96 points. Gardner-Webb defeated UT Martin by one point, who is expected to finish third. The Skyhawks earned 85 points and one first-place finish. Tennessee Tech rounds out the squads that placed first as the Golden Eagles were voted fourth, earning 58 points.

The ‘Dawgs also had eleven players selected for the Big South-OVC Football Association Watch List. This list is of the 64 returning All-Conference players from the ten teams in last season’s two conferences. Ty Andersen , Jamie Brown , Ty French , Narii Gaither , Brennan McGuire , William MacRainey , Raequan Ousley , Ian Sauter , AJThomas Gabe Thompson, and Jamie Wilson all deserved credit for Gardner-Webb.

Anderson earned Big South Defensive Freshman of the Year honors, with 39 tackles (15 solo), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and an interception. He earned Big South Freshman of the Week honors (10/3) after recording nine tackles (three solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, and a 45-yard pick six at Marshall (10/1). Anderson also earned STATS Perform National Player of the Week honorable mention (10/3) for his play against the Thundering Herd.

Brown started all 13 games at free safety for GWU. He finished the season with 60 tackles (35 solo), three interceptions and two fumbles. Brown registered five tackles, an awkward attempt to recover and a interception in Coastal Carolina (9/10) to earn Big South Player of the Week and Statform National Player of the Week Honourable Mention Sections (9/12) to earn the GWU for a female. -Facto Big South Championship match against NC A&T (11/19).

French was a finalist for the Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan National Defensive Player of the Year Award, Ted Hendricks Award, and the first Runnin’ Bulldog to be named Big South Defensive Player of the Year since 2008. He finished the regular season as the Big South leader in sacks with 11.5 – setting the league’s single-season record. He totaled 72 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble. French is ninth nationally in sacks per game (0.88) and 44th in TFL per game (1.2). French had 4.5 sacks in three games this season vs. FBS opponents and had a three-game streak with 2.0 sacks. During the five-game Big South season, French led with 5.5 sacks, tied for sixth with 6.5 TFL, and collected a total of 23 tackles. He posted a tackle-for-loss in ten of 13 appearances, as well as a sack in nine appearances.

Gaither returns to Gardner-Webb after earning First Team All-Conference honors last season. The Rock Hill, SC native played in nine games at running back last season, rushing for 1,019 yards on 154 carries and seven touchdowns. In the FCS Playoffs, Gaither rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns at Eastern Kentucky. That point is the second most compelling pitch by a GWU player in the program’s history, and the most ever by a Gardner-Webb player in the Division I era (since 2000). Gaither also rushed for over 100 yards in five games during the 2022 season.

McRaine trailed the ‘Dawgs with 104 total tackles to average 8.0 per game. He had 9.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks to his credit, along with two pass breakups and an interception. Off the field, McRainey was the 2022 Big South Football Scholar Athlete of the Year as he has a 3.59 GPA in Economics and Finance.

Ousley, an All-American, finished last season with 56 tackles (29 solo), two interceptions and 19 pass deflections. His 19 pass deflections ranked in the top-15 in all of the FCS. Ousley also forced two fumbles and recovered one fumble.

Thomas recorded 45 tackles (24 solo) last season and grabbed three passes. His best performance came on October 29, when he made two interceptions against Bryant and picked up three tackles at the same time. Thomas had a season-high six tackles at Coastal Carolina (9/10), at Marshall (10/1), and at William & Mary (12/3).

Thompson earned First Team All-Conference honors, starting ten games at center. Thompson helped GWU rush for 2,323 yards, an average of 4.5 yards per game, while the offensive line helped the offense convert 45 percent of their third downs and 38 percent of their fourth downs.

Wilson started all 13 games last season as a long snapper. He recorded a few tackles at Liberty (10/15).

A few NAIA transfers also earned a spot on the Watch List. McGuire played four seasons with Kentucky Wesleyan and was a two-time All-Conference winner. Last season, he hauled in 46 receptions for 697 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. McGuire’s best performance came against Lake Erie, when Danville resident Ky. finished with five receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Sauter arrives in Boiling Springs after four seasons with NAIA Lindsey Wilson. Last season, Sauter went 35-for-36 on extra points and 14-for-27 on field goals. In the Spring 2021 campaign, he earned All Mid-South Conference First Team honors by punting for 1,228 total yards and starting one punt for 69 yards in a 45-13 victory over Northwestern (Iowa) in the NAIA National Championship game.

In February 2022, the Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference announced the formation of an association of their football member institutions, to begin with the 2023 NCAA Division I football season and have an initial term of at least four years. The unique agreement combines football memberships from the two conferences to ensure access to the NCAA championship and stability for the multi-sport conferences. In founding the association, presidents of each of the multi-sport conferences pointed to the agreements of the OVC and the Great South, with their complementary geographies and intercollegiate athletic philosophies, as key to making this association possible.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs open the 2023 season on Saturday, September 2 at Appalachian State before playing their home opener on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 PM at Spangler Stadium vs Elon. Fans can purchase season tickets at gwusports.com.