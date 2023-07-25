5 Ohio State Big Recruits Still Aimed To Get

There is doubt about it; The Ohio State Football Team recruiting class of 2024 was next level. However, there is always room for improvement, so here are five recruits they still want to bring in.

Five star safety KJ Bolden

KJ Bolden is a five-star safety prospect from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. He is ranked the No. 6 overall recruit in the Class of 2024 and the No. 1 safety in the country.

Bolden’s stats in his junior season were:

63 tackles

2 interceptions

8 pass breakup

2 forced fumbles

2 touchdowns

Ohio State’s football team is considered one of the favorites to bring in Bolden, but he’s also considering Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Bolden is expected to announce his commitment on August 5.

Here’s a rundown of Ohio State’s chances of getting Bolden:

Strengths: Ohio State has a strong track record of recruiting top talent in the state of Georgia. The Buckeyes also have a great defensive tradition, which could appeal to Bolden.

Weaknesses: Ohio State isn’t the only school recruiting Bolden. Georgia, Alabama and Florida are also all considered strong contenders for his services.

Overall: Ohio State has a good chance of getting Bolden, but it’s not certain.

Four Star Corner Aaron Scott

Aaron Scott is a 4-star cornerback prospect from Springfield High School in Springfield, Ohio. He is the top-ranked recruit in Ohio for the Class of 2024 and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 34 overall recruit in the nation.

Scott has a good combination of size, speed and athleticism. He is 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, with a 4.45-second sprint from 40 yards. He’s also a good ball hawk, with five interceptions as a junior.

Ohio State is one of the favorites to land Scott. He has made official visits to the state of Ohio, Michigan and Oregon. He is expected to announce his decision on July 29.

Five Star Attack Gear Brandon Baker

Brandon Baker attended Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. He is a 5-star offensive tackle who is ranked as the best player at his position in the 2024 recruiting class. He has a score of 99.99 in the 247Sports Composite rankings, making him the highest-rated recruit in the state of California and the third-highest-rated recruit in the country.

Baker’s stats are impressive. He has been a starter on Mater Dei’s offensive line since his sophomore year, helping the Monarchs win a state championship in 2022. He is a physical player who is strong on offense. He also has good mobility and footwork, and he’s a good pass protector.

Ohio State’s football program is one of the top contenders to land Baker. The Buckeyes have a strong history of developing offensive linemen, and they need a tackle. Baker has visited Ohio State twice and has spoken highly of the program. However, Oregon is also a strong contender for Baker’s services. The Ducks have offered him a scholarship and are expected to be instrumental in his recruitment.

Here are some additional details about Baker’s recruitment:

He has received offers from 27 different schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC.

He is scheduled to visit Oregon on July 29 and Georgia on August 12.

He is expected to make his decision in the fall.

Four-star safety Zaquan Patterson

Zaquan Patterson is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound safety from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida. He is ranked the No. 15 safety in the class of 2023 by 247Sports. He has 135 tackles, 2 interceptions and 4 blocked punts in his high school career. He is a three-star recruit and has offers from schools such as Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson.

Ohio State is considered the frontrunner to land Patterson. He has visited Ohio State several times and has a good relationship with the coaching staff. Patterson is a hard hitting safety who can make plays near the line of scrimmage. He is also a good athlete who can cover ground in secondary. Ohio State is looking for a strong security for its defense, and Patterson would be a perfect fit.

According to 247Sports, Ohio State has a 60% chance of landing Patterson. Alabama is the second most likely school to get it, with a 25% chance. Georgia and Clemson are both at 10%.

Patterson is expected to make his decision in July. If he chooses Ohio State’s football program, it would be a big win for the Buckeyes. Patterson is a talented safety who would give the Buckeyes a much needed defensive boost.

Patterson is a rising star in the recruiting world. He is a talented player with a bright future. If he picks Ohio State, he would be an important addition to the Buckeyes’ defense.

Five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston

Eddrick Houston is a 4 star defensive lineman from Buford, Georgia. He is ranked the No. 22 overall prospect in the class of 2024 and the No. 4 defensive lineman in the nation. Houston is a powerful offensive defender with a moldable frame and speed to close gaps. He has a wingspan of almost 2 meters and uses it to his advantage to whack passes and disrupt plays.

In 2022, Houston recorded 64 tackles (11 for losses), 10 sacks and 15 QB pressures for Buford, who went 11-1. He was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-American second team.

Ohio State’s football program has a strong track record of developing defensive linemen, and Houston would be a perfect fit for their defense. He has the potential to be an impact player for the Buckeyes as early as his first year.

As of July 24, 2023, Houston has not announced its commitment. However, it is expected that he will announce his decision soon. Ohio State is the clear favorite to bring it in, but it will be interesting to see if other schools make a late push.