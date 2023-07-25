Sports
Falkland Islands, Hockey’s Most Remote Community, Hockey News — MercoPress
Falkland Islands, Hockey’s Most Remote Community, Hockey News
By Ian Kennedy
– Located at the tip of South America near Antarctica, the Falkland Islands are a remote but growing hockey community. The Falkland Islands Hockey Association boasts 22 teams, both men’s and women’s teams, despite the islands having a population of less than 4,000.
“We are the smallest and most remote national ice hockey player in the world, and our players are so committed and determined to give their all and pour their hearts out,” said Marvis Chipunza, a women’s hockey player based in the Falkland Islands. “For such a small population, it really is the biggest sport on the islands.”
The country has sent several players abroad to play and has also participated in events including the LATAM Cup in Miami and tournaments in Chile and Costa Rica. Currently, hockey in the Falkland Islands consists of DEK and Inline, but the nation is hoping to make plans for an ice rink.
The Falkland Islands Hockey Association features 22 teams, including two women’s teams, the Valkyries and Kraken, in the women’s DEK hockey league. More girls are participating in the super elite, elite, junior, rookie, and peewee teams, as well as the Senior Inline League and the men’s DEK league. When the competition plays at the Stanley Leisure Center in Stanley, the capital and largest city of the Falklands, home to around 2,500 people, it is the most popular show on the islands.
“It’s crazy to see, it’s such a small competition, but the turnout when a game is going on is just incredible,” said Chipunza.
While there is no arena in the Falkland Islands, they hope to have one someday, and the Falkland Islands have sent a national team, the Stanley Penguins, with a logo emblazoned with an image of the Southern Rockhopper penguin to the Amerigol LATAM Cup in Miami, and they plan to continue that growth. The islands are home to colonies of different species of penguins, giving meaning to the logo.
Born in Zimbabwe, Chipunza emigrated to the Falkland Islands in 2012 after her father took a job in landmine removal following the UK government’s implementation of the 1998 Ottawa Treaty, which required the removal of all mines in the Falkland Islands. Chipunza’s father took a job in the demining industry to remove the approximately 30,000 land mines laid by Argentine troops during their 1982 invasion and occupation of the islands in what would later become the Falklands War. Today it is believed that there are no more mines.
Since then, Chipunza and the rest of the Falkland Islands have fallen in love with hockey, which was brought to the islands in 2006 by Grant Budd, an ex-pro player in Britain.
“We went to watch the games and it just looked really interesting and it looked like a lot of fun, so me and some of my friends joined and we are still going,” Chipunza explains of his entry into the sport.
Chipunza plays for the Valkyries in the women’s league, Ducks in the Senior Inline League, and Oilers in the men’s DEK league. She also coaches the Dragons, a youth team.
Hockey News spoke to Chipunza as she toured North America with a delegation from the Falkland Islands to participate in the Special Commission on Decolonization, or C-24, set up by the United Nations to grant independence to colonial countries and peoples.
She hopes her travels will also provide an opportunity to not only advocate for the self-determination of the Falkland Islands, but also build connections in the hockey world.
“We would like to be able to play more often or visit other countries. We would like to send a team to Canada if the opportunity arises,’ she said.
As the Falkland Islands Hockey Association website says, “Hockey is not just a sport, it is a global community of great individuals and organisations. We are privileged to be a part of that – and want to welcome everyone to join that community.
Ian Kennedy is an author and regular columnist for The Hockey News, Canada’s leading publication on the sport.
