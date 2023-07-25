How can each of the six teams qualify for the UTT Season 4 semifinals
Season 4 of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has come to an end and all teams have a fair chance to qualify for the semi-finals.
Each team has played four draws after the match between Dabang Delhi TTC and U Mumba TT on Monday, July 24. All six teams have one last chance to make it or break it in the final round of the league stage.
Achanta Sharath Kamal’s Chennai Lions are on top with 35 points. Dabang Delhi is just behind them with 33 points.
Harmeet Desai’s Goa Challengers have accumulated 30 points from four ties and are followed by Puneri Paltan (28 points) and U Mumba TT (28 points) in fourth and fifth place respectively.
UTT debutant Bengaluru smashers languish with 26 points at the bottom of the points table. Each point is determined by the number of games a team wins in a 15-game match.
The Bengaluru outfit will face Goa Challengers in their last league game on July 25 and they must register at least 12 or more wins. However, Bengaluru expects Chennai Lions or Dabang Delhi TTC to lose heavily in their last game against each other.
On the other hand, Goa Challengers would need to win their tie by the narrowest margin of 8-7 to extend a big lead over the teams placed below them on the points table.
Both Chennai and Delhi need to win at least seven games if they go head to head to consolidate their top two places. Chennai should confirm their place in the semi-finals even if they win five matches against Delhi.
The last match between Puneri and U Mumba will probably be decisive for the final spot. With both teams having won an equal number of league games so far, we’re all set for a virtual quarter-final on July 27.
The first and second semi-finals will take place on July 28 and 29 respectively. The final will be played on July 30.
