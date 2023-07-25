Pirates voted 6th in 2023 AAC Preseason Poll





IRVING, Texas Entering its 10th campaign as a member of the American Athletic Conference, East Carolina is slated to finish sixth in the 2023 AAC Preseason Media Poll, as voted by members of the media the league announced Tuesday. The American Conference welcomed six new institutions to the circuit — Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA — in July to offset the departures of Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the Big 12 Conference. The Pirates took 303 points and finished ahead of North Texas (261 points). Defending champion Tulane was voted the preseason favorite, receiving 20 of a possible 34 first-place votes and 457 points, while UTSA was a close second with nine first-place votes and 440 points. SMU received three first place votes and 397 points. The top two teams in single-division regular season standings will meet in the ninth American Athletic Conference Football Championship on December 2. East Carolina is led by a fifth-year head coach Mike Houston . A year ago, The Pirates posted an 8-5 overall record, a 4-4 in The American and won four of their last six games for a tie for sixth place in the conference. ECU then defeated Coastal Carolina 53-29 in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl for its first bowl win since 2013. The Pirates open the 2023 season on the road in Michigan on Saturday, September 2. The match, scheduled to start at noon (ET), will be streamed exclusively through Peacock. East Carolina hosts Marshall (September 9) and Gardner-Webb (September 23) as they also travel to the Appalachian State (September 16) during the non-conference slate. ECU begins conference play on Sept. 30 at Rice. Season tickets are on sale with packages starting at $115 (depending on location) each and purchases can be made through ECU’s Online Ticket Center or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500. Follow us on Twitter (@ECUAthletics) for the latest information on ECU Athletics. 2023 American Athletic Conference Preseason Football Media Poll

Team (voting first place) – Points 1. Tulane (20) – 457

2.UTSA (9) – 440

3. SMU (3) – 397

4. Memphis (1) – 362

5. Florida Atlantic – 312

6. East Carolina – 303 7. North Texas – 261

8. UAB (1) – 209

9. Navy – 199

10. Temple – 182

11. Tulsa – 160

12. Rice – 138

13. South Florida – 86

14.Charlotte – 64

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ecupirates.com/news/2023/7/25/football-pirates-picked-sixth-in-2023-aac-preseason-poll.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos