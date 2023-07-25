Sports
Ty Brassington named new captain of junior A Surrey Eagles hockey team
Ty Brassington remembers putting on his snow pants and warm winter gear as a kid and going to the outdoor rink in the small BC town of Tulameen, about 15 miles northwest of Princeton, to play hockey with his dad.
His family owns a cottage in the community, known for its Tulameen Days parade and festivities every August long weekend, and the skating rink is close to his family’s property.
It’s almost my backyard like a 30 second walk, that’s where it all started, said the defenseman for the Surrey Eagles Junior A hockey team.
I just remember going out with my dad in my snow pants to enjoy the ice and just play shiny hockey. That’s where I fell in love with the game. Then my mother put me on skating lessons.
He started playing hockey with a team when he was in Grade 1.
Now in his third year with the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) team, the 19-year-old was recently named the new captain of the South Surrey side, whose arena is located at South Surrey Athletic Park.
I was super super honored. It was truly a moment I’ll never forget when my coach first told me, “I was really honored and so happy,” said Brassington, praising Eagles head coach Cam Keith for being the best coach he’s ever had to this day.
He makes everyone feel comfortable, he lets players be themselves and do what they love.
Brassington lived in White Rock all his life and grew up watching the Eagles play hockey.
Brassington said being captain is a position that manifests itself both on and off the ice, ensuring that his teammates know he is there for them.
Being captain means being there for all your teammates and putting players in front of you and putting their needs above your wants and needs, he said.
It makes everyone feel comfortable in the hockey room environment. Every player goes through the young stage of being a hockey player and I just want to be there for the young guys and show them what it means to be an eagle. Being captain means being there for your teammates, day in and day out. When they have problems, they come to you.
Keith agreed.
The captain is a mediator, an intermediary between the coach and the players, a voice when it comes to where the team is going, how the team feels, he said Monday, noting that the process of selecting Brassington had been made quite easy this year.
Usually you bring the team in and vote, Keith explained.
Last year, when Brassington was just a sophomore, 18-year-old player, he still received several votes for the captain’s armband.
Then, every year, Keith takes exit interviews with each player, whether they continue to play or age into 20, asking who they would pick from returning players to become the captain.
It was every child. There wasn’t one Ty Brassington didn’t say. It was a no-brainer, Keith said.
Ty is a local boy. He grew up watching the Eagles, (played) Semiahmoo hockey, and he has a true love for the community. He is a natural leader, he plays a selfless game, which is what you want from a captain, someone who is not focused on points, and their game is an example of helping the team, he said.
From a locker room perspective, Brassington is the player to put other players at ease when problems arise, Keith noted.
From a game standpoint, it’s a bit different.
More things fall on him. There is more pressure involved as everyone is looking to the captain to lead the team. He has to answer for things when the team effort isn’t there, Keith said. It’s a big responsibility on the shoulders of a 19-year-old.
Still, he is convinced that he chose wisely.
This will be my eighth year in junior (hockey), and no one even comes close to Ty in character, charity and competitiveness. He ticks every box, he said.
When you have someone like that as a captain, you get pretty excited.
Brassington credits both his parents for who he is today.
My dad, he showed me the way to be a good man and be there for other people. I give my father kudos. I’d say he plays 95 percent of my games, and he comes on road trips. He loves it as much as I do, he said.
My mom has also been my rock and my biggest supporter. She is always there to cheer you up after a bad game.
He and his teammate Tate Taylor have both received full scholarships to Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, he noted, where they will eventually continue to play hockey together after their years with the Eagles are over.
Making new friends and befriending the guys you’ve played with since day 1 is where your best, best friends come from. The best thing about hockey is that you can enjoy it with your buddies, your friends, he said.
Going forward, he will focus on being the best captain he can be.
I’m going to try to get the best out of myself for my teammates and create a well-rounded hockey environment, making sure everyone energizes games and practices, he said.
Above all, make sure that everyone comes to the ice rink with a smile on their face. I really want to create a happy environment and make sure everyone enjoys it.
