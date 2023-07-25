K-States Sanchez will play in 2023 FIBA ​​U20 European Championships





MANHATTAN, Kansas K-State back in action this summer, sophomore women’s redshirt basketball Gisela Sanchez will gain international experience as she has been selected as a member of the Spain U20 national team competing in the FIBA ​​U20 Women’s European Championships 2023. The event will be played from July 29 to August 6 in Klaipeda and Vilnius, Lithuania. K-State back in action this summer, sophomore women’s redshirt basketballwill gain international experience as she has been selected as a member of the Spain U20 national team competing in the FIBA ​​U20 Women’s European Championships 2023. The event will be played from July 29 to August 6 in Klaipeda and Vilnius, Lithuania. Spain, the 2022 FIBA ​​U20 Women’s European Champion, has been seeded into Group C. Spain will begin its group fixture schedule against Montenegro on Saturday, July 29, followed by a match against Sweden on Sunday. Group play ends against Poland on Tuesday. The round of 16 will take place on Wednesday, August 2, with the quarter-finals on Friday, August 4, the semi-finals on Saturday, August 5, and the final on Sunday, August 6. All matches of the 2023 FIBA ​​U20 Women’s European Championships can be seen live on Youtube.com/FIBA. A 6’3″ striker from Barcelona, ​​Sanchez previously represented Spain on the international stage. Last summer, Sanchez was part of the title-winning squad, playing in nine minutes of the team’s opening game before getting injured. In 2021, Sanchez played in the FIBA ​​U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary. She averaged 6.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists. In 2019, Sanchez helped Spain to a bronze medal at the U16 European Championships, averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Wildcats enter the 2023-24 season with the return of 10 letter winners, including all four starters from last season’s 2023 WNIT squad. The Wildcats will be led by the All-American Center in 2022 Ayoka Lee returning for a redshirt season due to injury, senior guard and 2023 All-Big 12 First Team selection Gabby Gregory and the junior trio of Brylee Glenn , Jaylyn Glenn And Serena Sundel . The 10 returning letter winners accounted for 84 percent of K-State’s scoring, 82 percent of the team’s assists and 67 percent of the team’s rebound in the 2022-23 season. In addition to welcoming Sanchez, the Wildcats will also welcome Imani Lester and Zyanna Walker and freshmen Alexis Hess and Taryn Sides to transfers. K-State women’s basketball season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. For more information on subscription packages for the Wildcats’ home schedule, contact the K-State Athletics Ticket Office by calling 1-800-221-CATS or visit www.kstatesports.com/tickets.

