Ultimate Table Tennis: High Performance Director the need of the hour, says Sharath Kamal





Sharath Kamal says an HPD will help the TTFI on an administrative level. | Photo credit: PTI

A. Sharath Kamal, who is about to compete in his fifth Asian Games, has stressed that the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) should appoint a high performance director (HPD) and a full-time national coach. HPD is the need of the hour. There are a few posts that have the need of the hour. Coach, it’s been almost five years, Sharath, the captain of Chennai Lions for the fourth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis, told The Hindu after securing a place in the semifinals for his team. With the TTFI in managerial turmoil for most of the past three years, a high-performing director may be the missing link in ensuring smooth dialogue between the administration and paddlers. Since Massimo Constantini’s second spell ended in 2018, India has been without a foreign head coach. Of course we improvise with the Indian coaches. Of course, Mr. Kamlesh (Kamlesh Mehta, the seven-time national champion who is the secretary-general of the TTFI) is trying hard to have Subhajit (Saha) and Mamata (Prabhu) as coaches of the national team, but they are doing an honorary job, Sharath said. Sharath, 41, who celebrated his 41st birthday on the eve of UTT’s start, explained the boundaries involved from the perspective of coaches and players. Their involvement, their accountability, their accountability and authority is limited, so it becomes very difficult. A foreign coach and the HPD are therefore a must. Not only men’s and women’s national coaches, but also a panel of coaches who will work with the Indian team for the next three to four years, he said. Having come back from the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta with two medals, India’s first in table tennis, Sharath thinks the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September-October will be crucial in getting the additional funding for table tennis from the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Of course, Mr. Kamlesh is working in that direction, but we have to find a way out. We are in a situation where you have to have 200 days of camps (for SAI) to pay for them. So we have to find a way to deal with the situation and of course the Asian Games become important from that perspective as well.

