227 Cricket Knoll, Wethersfield, CT 06109 – MLS 170584330
Full property details for 227 Cricket Knoll
General
- Price: $395,000
- Status: Active
- Type: Single family
- MLS ID: 170584330
- Updated: 24-07-2023
- Added: 1 day(s) ago
Interior
- Number of rooms: 8
- hearth: Yes
- Number of fireplaces: 1
- Appliances: Gas cooker, microwave, fridge, freezer, dishwasher, disposal, washing machine, dryer
Rooms
Bathrooms
- Total number of bathrooms: 3
- Full bathrooms: 2
- half bathrooms: 1
Bedrooms
- Total number of bedrooms: 4
- Primary Suite: Granite counters, double sinks, full bath, walk-in clo, upper
- Bedroom 1: Bedroom – Jack & Jill bath, hardwood floor, upstairs
- Bedroom 2: Bedroom – Jack & Jill bath, hardwood floor, upstairs
Other rooms
- Living room: Living Room – Wall/tapestry, Main
- Big room: Great room – beams, fireplace, sliders, hardwood floor, main house
- Family room: Family room, lower
- Kitchen: Kitchen – Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, Main
- Dining room: Dining Room – Hardwood Floor, Main
Extra information
- Swimming pool: Yes
- Swimming Pool Description: In the ground pool
Exterior
- Exterior Features: Garden
Parking
- Garage: Yes
- attached garage: Yes
- Garage spaces: 2
- parking: Attached Garage
Place
- District: Hartford
- Neighbourhood: Pyquag village
- Driving Directions: GPS friendly
School information
- Primary school: High crest
- Secondary school: Wethersfield
Community
- community name: Pyquag village
Heating & Cooling
- Cooling Type: Attic fan, split system, wall unit
- Heating type: Baseboard, natural gas
- Heating fuel: Natural gas
- Kettle: Natural gas
Utilities
- Sewer: Public sewer connected
- Water: Public water connected
Structural information
- Architectural Style: Colonial
- Construction status: No/resale
- Exterior Const.: Vinyl siding
- Cellar Description: Partly finished, heated
- Roof: Asphalt gravel
- Attic: Yes
- Square meter: 2,052
- Above ground: 2,052 Square Feet Ft.
- Construction year: 1973
Many features
- Lot Size (acres): 0.45
- Zoning: AA
- Lot description: Tree, professionally landscaped
Green features
- Energy Features: Generator, Thermopane windows
Financial considerations
- Review Amount: $231,770
Disclosures and Reports
Arranged by Century 21 AllPoints Real Estate, Martha E. Nilsson
|
Sources
2/ https://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/ct/wethersfield/227-cricket-knoll/pid_54813103/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
