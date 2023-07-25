227 Cricket Knoll, Wethersfield, CT 06109 – MLS 170584330





Full property details for 227 Cricket Knoll General Price: $395,000

$395,000 Status: Active

Active Type: Single family

Single family MLS ID: 170584330

170584330 Updated: 24-07-2023

24-07-2023 Added: 1 day(s) ago Interior Number of rooms: 8

8 hearth: Yes

Yes Number of fireplaces: 1

1 Appliances: Gas cooker, microwave, fridge, freezer, dishwasher, disposal, washing machine, dryer Rooms Total number of bathrooms: 3

3 Full bathrooms: 2

2 half bathrooms: 1 Total number of bedrooms: 4

4 Primary Suite: Granite counters, double sinks, full bath, walk-in clo, upper

Granite counters, double sinks, full bath, walk-in clo, upper Bedroom 1: Bedroom – Jack & Jill bath, hardwood floor, upstairs

Bedroom – Jack & Jill bath, hardwood floor, upstairs Bedroom 2: Bedroom – Jack & Jill bath, hardwood floor, upstairs Living room: Living Room – Wall/tapestry, Main

Living Room – Wall/tapestry, Main Big room: Great room – beams, fireplace, sliders, hardwood floor, main house

Great room – beams, fireplace, sliders, hardwood floor, main house Family room: Family room, lower

Family room, lower Kitchen: Kitchen – Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, Main

Kitchen – Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, Main Dining room: Dining Room – Hardwood Floor, Main Extra information Swimming pool: Yes

Yes Swimming Pool Description: In the ground pool Exterior Exterior Features: Garden Parking Garage: Yes

Yes attached garage: Yes

Yes Garage spaces: 2

2 parking: Attached Garage Place District: Hartford

Hartford Neighbourhood: Pyquag village

Pyquag village Driving Directions: GPS friendly School information Primary school: High crest

High crest Secondary school: Wethersfield Community community name: Pyquag village Heating & Cooling Cooling Type: Attic fan, split system, wall unit

Attic fan, split system, wall unit Heating type: Baseboard, natural gas

Baseboard, natural gas Heating fuel: Natural gas

Natural gas Kettle: Natural gas Utilities Sewer: Public sewer connected

Public sewer connected Water: Public water connected Structural information Architectural Style: Colonial

Colonial Construction status: No/resale

No/resale Exterior Const.: Vinyl siding

Vinyl siding Cellar Description: Partly finished, heated

Partly finished, heated Roof: Asphalt gravel

Asphalt gravel Attic: Yes

Yes Square meter: 2,052

2,052 Above ground: 2,052 Square Feet Ft.

2,052 Square Feet Ft. Construction year: 1973 Many features Lot Size (acres): 0.45

0.45 Zoning: AA

AA Lot description: Tree, professionally landscaped Green features Energy Features: Generator, Thermopane windows Financial considerations Review Amount: $231,770 Disclosures and Reports Arranged by Century 21 AllPoints Real Estate, Martha E. Nilsson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/ct/wethersfield/227-cricket-knoll/pid_54813103/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos