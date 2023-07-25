How to Follow Pitt Football on ACC Kickoff Media Day





Football

7/25/2023 12:00:00 PM

CHARLOTTEFootball season is upon us and Pitt will send four representatives to the 2023 ACC Kickoff Media Day at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte to preview the upcoming college football season with a full day of press conferences, TV appearances and various other multimedia activities. Head coach Pat Narduzzi quarterback Phil Jurkovec corner kick M. J. Devonshire and offensive lineman Matt Goncalves will appear Wednesday to talk to hundreds of media members gathered in Charlotte for the three-day football event held annually by the conference. Here are times and details for fans and media to watch all of Pitt’s live performances on Wednesday: Pitt Football timeline on ACC Kickoff Media Day 2023 10 a.m. Pitt press conference Watch on ACCNX and the ESPN app 10:30 in the morning Pat Narduzzi Live on ACC network 11:15 am M. J. Devonshire And Matt Goncalves Live on ACC network 2:40 PM Phil Jurkovec Live on ACC network 3:25 pm Pat Narduzzi Live on ACC network Follow @Pitt_FB on Twitter and Instagram for additional updates during Pitt’s time in Charlotte. Preseason predictions and All-ACC announcements will be made in the days following the ACC Kickoff as Pitt looks to build on his recent gridiron successes under Coach Narduzzi, including consecutive top-25 finishes, 20 wins over the past two seasons, a conference championship in 2021, a victory over UCLA in the 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, and several All-America and national award recognitions. Fans can purchase 2023 season tickets, mini-plans and more game day information by visiting Pitt’s football ticket portal at PittsburghPanthers.com or by calling (800) 643-7488 (PITT). #H2P|Facebook|Twitter|Instagram

