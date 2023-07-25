Kansas football player Joe Krause arrested, per Sheriffs Office





LAWRENCE Joe Krause was arrested Monday for alleged serious criminal threat, causing terror, evacuation or disturbance, according to the Douglas County Sheriffs Office. The office’s booking report lists Krause as having been arrested by the University of Kansas police just after 4:30 p.m. Monday in Alabama St., and as of 2:18 p.m. Tuesday, he is still listed as being in custody. Krause, who is on the roster as a college football player for the Kansas Jayhawks, is listed as a redshirt sophomore forward from Prairie Village, Kansas. He has not played in a single game in the past two seasons. He made two appearances in 2020. “We are aware of a situation involving one of our student-athletes,” Kansas Athletics said in a statement. “We take the safety of our staff, student-athletes and coaches very seriously. We are gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.” The arrest came the same day that the University of Kansas police said in a press release that it was responding to a 3:01 p.m. bomb threat targeting KU football facilities. No devices were found following an evacuation of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the Anderson Family Football Complex and Beatty Family Pavilion. An all-clear was later issued at approximately 8:01 PM Monday. The University of Kansas police have yet to confirm whether Krause is specifically the one who made that threat. However, according to the Douglas County District Court filings, the indictment document alleges that Krause “unlawfully, criminally, and with intent to cause another to fear, or to cause the evacuation, closure, or disruption of regular, ongoing activities of a building, a threat to commit violence, and a public, commercial, or industrial building, venue, or transportation facility, namely: KU football facilities, was evacuated, shut down, or disrupted with respect to regular, ongoing activities as a result of the threat, a severity level 5 person felony.” Krause’s arrest comes about a week before Kansas kicks off fall camp. The Jayhawks season opens September 1 at home to Missouri State. Krause’s status is unclear at this time. According to the indictment document, Krause faces a sentence range: “From a minimum of 31 months to a maximum of 136 months in prison and/or a fine of up to $300,000 and 24 months of supervision upon release.” Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics in The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Associations Sportswriter of the Year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

