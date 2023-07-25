Tennis star Vernon gets main draw in Canadian elite tournament





Vernons Vasek Pospisil has been awarded a main draw in Canada’s most prestigious tennis tournament. At the National Bank Open (NBO), this year for men in Toronto, Pospisil returns to the main draw of the tournament for the 12th consecutive year. The 33-year-old is one of six Canadians to enter the NBO as a main draw. “We are pleased to offer Vasek, Gabriel (Diallo) and Alexis (Galarneau) wildcards,” said tournament director Karl Hale. Not only do all three players add extra quality to an already star-studded field, but the fact that we can offer this opportunity to three deserving Canadians is important in highlighting homegrown talent. The NBO is Canada’s only tennis tournament at the ATP Masters 1,000 level. That is the highest level of a tournament in tennis, without the four Grand Slams. The NBA alternates between Montreal and Toronto each year, between the men’s and women’s. Pospisil has been playing in the tournament for 14 years. His best result was a semi-final appearance in 2013, when he lost to compatriot Canuck Milos Raonic. Last year’s champion was Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta. So far, Pospisil has played sparingly in 2023. He reached the final of the Koblentz Open in Germany in February. That event was on the Challenger Tour, a sport under the ATP. Most recently, the Vernon native lost in the first round of Wimbledon qualifying to Felipe Meligeni Alves. Pospisil is currently ranked 165th in the world, with a career-high singles ranking of 25. The NBA takes place between August 5 and 13 and is a tune-up event ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open. @B0B0Assman

[email protected]

