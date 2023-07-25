Texas Baseball Announces Employee Reorganization





Austin, Texas Texas Baseball head coach David Pierce announced the reorganization of its staff with Steve Rodriguez , Phillip Miller And Caleb Longley serve as full-time assistant coaches, while Troy Tulowitzki returns to the staff as Director of Player Development. Additionally, Chris Gordon will continue in his role as Coordinator of Hitting and Pitching Development and Carl Todd will transfer to Operations Director. “This reorganization of our staff creates a good balance in all phases of the game,” said Pierce. “With Philip returning to a coaching position on the field and joining Rod and Caleb, we have an excellent group to handle offense, defense and recruiting. I am excited to return to leading the pitching staff, a role I held for several years. Chris Gordon will also continue to be a great asset to our program with his experience running a pitching staff and his ability to provide our staff with valuable information and analysis. Finally, bringing Tulo back to the program in a development role will be great for the growth of both our players and our program.” Pierce will take over primary pitching coach responsibilities for the 2024 season, a role with which he is well acquainted. In addition to serving as a pitching coach with Rice from 2006-11, Pierce led his pitching staff as head coach with Sam Houston and Tulane and in his first two seasons with Texas. Tulowitzki is rejoining the Texas Baseball program after serving as an assistant coach from 2020-22. The 13-year Major League Baseball veteran and five-time All-Star served as an advisor to the program last season. With Tulowitzki on the coaching staff, the Longhorns played back-to-back College World Series appearances and had the program’s first Golden Spikes Award winner. Ivan Melendez . Miller returns to the coaching staff on the field after one season in the role of Special Assistant to the Head Coach. Prior to the 2023 season, Miller was an assistant coach at Texas for six seasons and on Pierce’s staff at three universities for 12 seasons. Miller will recruit and work with the infielders and hitters, while also coordinating the offensive game plan. Rodriguez joined the coaching staff of the Longhorns ahead of the 2023 season after 19 seasons as Division I head coach between Pepperdine and Baylor, recording a career-high 598 wins and 11 post-season NCAA appearances. In his role, he will continue to recruit and work with the catchers while also coaching the short game and baserunning. Last season, Texas finished 19th nationally with a .979 fielding percentage and infielders Peyton Power And Jared Thomas had outbreak seasons. Longley will begin his third season with the program in 2024 and will coach outfielders and hitters while also adding the role of a recruiting coordinator. He joined the program in 2022 as Coordinator of Hitting and Pitching Development and transitioned to an assistant coaching position for the 2023 season. Last season, he worked with the outfielders and batters he helped mentor Dylan Campbell And Porter Brown to First Team All-Big 12 recognition while Eric Kennedy hit a career-high 17 home runs. Gordon is entering his second season as Coordinator, Hitting and Pitching Development after serving six seasons on the Duke baseball staff. Gordon managed all the analysis for the program and worked closely with the pitching staff who finished 10the national in earned run average and saw Luke Gordon And LeBarron Johnson Jr. receive All-America recognition. Todd will transition to Director of Operations from an interim position during the 2023 season. Todd entered her ninth season with the program in 2024 and served as Director of Player Development from 2019-2023 after spending her first three seasons as Assistant Media Relations Director.

