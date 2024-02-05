Scottish prison boss says: 'We can't take it anymore'

By Lucy AdamsBBC disclosure

Gavin Hopkins

The head of Scotland's Prison Service has said prisons are too full and she may soon have to say “enough is enough, we can't take any more”.

Teresa Medhurst told BBC Disclosure that prisons were reaching a “tipping point” and emergency powers could be needed to release prisoners early.

She said if the numbers continue to rise, drastic measures could be needed as early as next month.

The prison boss said “all options must be on the table”.

There are currently around 8,000 people behind bars in Scotland, but this is expected to rise to 8,700 this year.

Ms Medhurst said if the number rises above 8,500, the Scottish Government should consider releasing hundreds of prisoners without restrictions such as during Covid.

“If I have to say enough is enough, it's because we're at a tipping point,” she said.

“We cannot tolerate anymore. Prisons are becoming very unsafe. The atmosphere, the tension and the volatility are increasing. The level of violence is increasing, the level of self-harm is increasing.”

The prisons chief said the prison service wants to double the number of prisoners released early via electronic tags to reduce numbers – and is considering prefabricated housing blocks to increase capacity.

She also said Police Scotland was asked to look at how it could divert more people from court and efforts were being made to tackle the backlog of prisoners on remand.

The number of people in prison awaiting trial in Scotland has risen to record levels and almost a quarter of prisoners have not been convicted.

This is one of the reasons why the overall population is growing.

Gavin Hopkins

Inmate David Gray says overcrowding and mental health issues are a bad combination

David Gray is on remand at HMP Perth awaiting trial and said overcrowding and mental health issues were a bad combination.

“They simply don't have the numbers and manpower here to deal with the scale of the problem,” he said.

“Another part of it is toxic masculinity, where men, especially the kind of men here, don't want to talk about their problems.

“It's a bad mix: services that aren't there when people want to talk, and services that just don't want to talk in general. Combined with drug use.”

Ms Medhurst told Disclosure: “At the moment I am confident that we can make it between now and spring.”

But she said the projections for March-April made her “less comfortable” that the agency could cope.

See what kind of homemade weapons and smuggled drug guards face

To see the impact of overcrowding, we were given unprecedented access to film at HMP Perth for five days,

Over the past twenty years as a journalist I have been to many of Scotland's prisons, but access is usually very limited.

For this program, I was allowed to enter every part of the prison and spent much of the week walking the hallways and talking to inmates – many of whom have not yet been convicted and are awaiting trial.

Housing manager and prison officer Craig Stewart was among those who showed me around the prison, Scotland's oldest, which still uses halls built by French prisoners during the Napoleonic Wars.

The staff-to-inmate ratio in the halls is approximately one officer to 23 inmates.

Officers and prisoners alike tell us that hypervigilance is a necessary part of everyday survival.

Gavin Hopkins

The mood is calm, but can turn violent at the push of a button

During recreation, all men are out of their cells.

As they walked through the C hall with Officer Stewart, there were 42 men, some of whom were showering or playing table tennis and pool.

Officer Stewart explains that this particular room holds all kinds of prisoners, from petty thieves to serious organized criminals and murderers.

My cameraman, producers and all the other agents were behind a grille gate at the far end of the hall, about 50 yards away, as we walked through the hall.

The mood was calm, but Officer Stewart says it can turn to violence at the push of a button, and for a moment I got a sense of how scary and volatile it can be.

What's most startling is the constant noise of the place and how each person seems less threatening and more human than you'd ever think when you read about what they've done in the past.

Many of them express regret and want to make amends.

Gavin Hopkins

Chris Martin says he wants to put his mistakes behind him

Chris Martin is among those who say he wants to put his mistakes behind him.

He started using heroin when he was fifteen and has been in prison more than thirty times.

He has undergone recovery at HMP Perth and will be released soon.

'I'm going to look for a job. “I want to start a family,” he said.

“That's life for me. That's life.”

“I just want to be able to live a normal life.”

'It looks more like a mental institution than a prison'

Brian Kinloch is on remand at HMP Perth awaiting trial. He was one of 662 prisoners in Perth when we went in. The prison capacity is 630.

He grew up in care and has seen the impact of self-harm and suicide during his time here.

“Since I've been here I've been trying to access mental health care, which has been very difficult. It will be a seven-month waiting list,” he told the BBC.

“It's hard for most people. There's just been a suicide there. A young boy, 24 years old. This looks more like a mental health facility than a prison. Like I said, the boy down there had no seven months in him.”

Perth & Kinross Health & Social Care Partnership said Brian was offered mental health input but did not feel engaged with the services.

It said current wait times for routine mental health appointments could be up to seven months. Emergency patients are seen within 24 hours.

Suicides and drug deaths

Professor Sarah Armstrong from the University of Glasgow published figures in late 2022 showing that Scotland has a significantly higher number of suicides and drug deaths in prison than England and Wales.

Last year she found that there had been 41 deaths in Scottish prisons.

“I feel like the state of the prison system right now is not safe,” she said. 'Over the last three years there have been suicides in every prison in Scotland, in every prison. That's unusual. I mean, that's not something to be proud of.'

Figures obtained by BBC Disclosure show that self-harm in Scottish prisons has risen by almost 40% in the past year – from 587 incidents to 818.

Ms Medhurst said this was due to increasing tensions due to overcrowding.

Gavin Hopkins

Kieran's cell is less than 7 meters long and he spends 19 hours a day there with another inmate

At Perth Prison we met Kieran Wallace in a cell built in the early 19th century that he shared with another inmate. Kieran is in custody awaiting trial.

“It would be hard enough for one person, let alone two,” he said.

The European Committee for the Prevention of Torture says cells shared by prisoners should be larger than 8 meters so they are not inhuman and degrading.

Kieran's cell is less than 7 meters long and he spends 19 hours a day there with another inmate.

Perth Governor Andy Hodge said: “Population pressure is forcing us to put more people in one room. That's quite a task. Two grown men in a room where you have one TV and one kettle, the tensions begin. to build, people start dropping out.

“Violence among residents is starting to increase.”

He said there is contingency planning in place, which would allow the Scottish Government to launch an early release plan if numbers become too high.

Gavin Hopkins

Kate Wallace, head of Victim Support Scotland, says rehabilitation is essential to prevent offenders from creating more victims when they get out of prison

Kate Wallace, the head of Victim Support Scotland, said prisoners were reoffending when they left prison because many of them failed to attend rehabilitation programmes.

BBC Disclosure has discovered that there are currently 698 prisoners on a waiting list.

“Victims overwhelmingly tell us this is the most important thing,” she said.

She said rehabilitation is essential to prevent offenders from creating more victims when they get out of prison.

Justice Minister Angela Constance said ministers were looking at new legislation, emergency measures and investment in community sentences to try to reduce the prison population.

She said: “I would very much accept that as a result of a rising prison population, that it has an impact on progress, it has an impact on rehabilitation. And that's why addressing a rising prison population is also a matter of community safety. .”