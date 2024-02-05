Sports
Scottish prison boss says: 'We can't take it anymore'
By Lucy AdamsBBC disclosure
The head of Scotland's Prison Service has said prisons are too full and she may soon have to say “enough is enough, we can't take any more”.
Teresa Medhurst told BBC Disclosure that prisons were reaching a “tipping point” and emergency powers could be needed to release prisoners early.
She said if the numbers continue to rise, drastic measures could be needed as early as next month.
The prison boss said “all options must be on the table”.
There are currently around 8,000 people behind bars in Scotland, but this is expected to rise to 8,700 this year.
Ms Medhurst said if the number rises above 8,500, the Scottish Government should consider releasing hundreds of prisoners without restrictions such as during Covid.
“If I have to say enough is enough, it's because we're at a tipping point,” she said.
“We cannot tolerate anymore. Prisons are becoming very unsafe. The atmosphere, the tension and the volatility are increasing. The level of violence is increasing, the level of self-harm is increasing.”
The prisons chief said the prison service wants to double the number of prisoners released early via electronic tags to reduce numbers – and is considering prefabricated housing blocks to increase capacity.
She also said Police Scotland was asked to look at how it could divert more people from court and efforts were being made to tackle the backlog of prisoners on remand.
The number of people in prison awaiting trial in Scotland has risen to record levels and almost a quarter of prisoners have not been convicted.
This is one of the reasons why the overall population is growing.
David Gray is on remand at HMP Perth awaiting trial and said overcrowding and mental health issues were a bad combination.
“They simply don't have the numbers and manpower here to deal with the scale of the problem,” he said.
“Another part of it is toxic masculinity, where men, especially the kind of men here, don't want to talk about their problems.
“It's a bad mix: services that aren't there when people want to talk, and services that just don't want to talk in general. Combined with drug use.”
Ms Medhurst told Disclosure: “At the moment I am confident that we can make it between now and spring.”
But she said the projections for March-April made her “less comfortable” that the agency could cope.
To see the impact of overcrowding, we were given unprecedented access to film at HMP Perth for five days,
Over the past twenty years as a journalist I have been to many of Scotland's prisons, but access is usually very limited.
For this program, I was allowed to enter every part of the prison and spent much of the week walking the hallways and talking to inmates – many of whom have not yet been convicted and are awaiting trial.
Housing manager and prison officer Craig Stewart was among those who showed me around the prison, Scotland's oldest, which still uses halls built by French prisoners during the Napoleonic Wars.
The staff-to-inmate ratio in the halls is approximately one officer to 23 inmates.
Officers and prisoners alike tell us that hypervigilance is a necessary part of everyday survival.
During recreation, all men are out of their cells.
As they walked through the C hall with Officer Stewart, there were 42 men, some of whom were showering or playing table tennis and pool.
Officer Stewart explains that this particular room holds all kinds of prisoners, from petty thieves to serious organized criminals and murderers.
My cameraman, producers and all the other agents were behind a grille gate at the far end of the hall, about 50 yards away, as we walked through the hall.
The mood was calm, but Officer Stewart says it can turn to violence at the push of a button, and for a moment I got a sense of how scary and volatile it can be.
What's most startling is the constant noise of the place and how each person seems less threatening and more human than you'd ever think when you read about what they've done in the past.
Many of them express regret and want to make amends.
Chris Martin is among those who say he wants to put his mistakes behind him.
He started using heroin when he was fifteen and has been in prison more than thirty times.
He has undergone recovery at HMP Perth and will be released soon.
'I'm going to look for a job. “I want to start a family,” he said.
“That's life for me. That's life.”
“I just want to be able to live a normal life.”
Brian Kinloch is on remand at HMP Perth awaiting trial. He was one of 662 prisoners in Perth when we went in. The prison capacity is 630.
He grew up in care and has seen the impact of self-harm and suicide during his time here.
“Since I've been here I've been trying to access mental health care, which has been very difficult. It will be a seven-month waiting list,” he told the BBC.
“It's hard for most people. There's just been a suicide there. A young boy, 24 years old. This looks more like a mental health facility than a prison. Like I said, the boy down there had no seven months in him.”
Perth & Kinross Health & Social Care Partnership said Brian was offered mental health input but did not feel engaged with the services.
It said current wait times for routine mental health appointments could be up to seven months. Emergency patients are seen within 24 hours.
Suicides and drug deaths
Professor Sarah Armstrong from the University of Glasgow published figures in late 2022 showing that Scotland has a significantly higher number of suicides and drug deaths in prison than England and Wales.
Last year she found that there had been 41 deaths in Scottish prisons.
“I feel like the state of the prison system right now is not safe,” she said. 'Over the last three years there have been suicides in every prison in Scotland, in every prison. That's unusual. I mean, that's not something to be proud of.'
Figures obtained by BBC Disclosure show that self-harm in Scottish prisons has risen by almost 40% in the past year – from 587 incidents to 818.
Ms Medhurst said this was due to increasing tensions due to overcrowding.
At Perth Prison we met Kieran Wallace in a cell built in the early 19th century that he shared with another inmate. Kieran is in custody awaiting trial.
“It would be hard enough for one person, let alone two,” he said.
The European Committee for the Prevention of Torture says cells shared by prisoners should be larger than 8 meters so they are not inhuman and degrading.
Kieran's cell is less than 7 meters long and he spends 19 hours a day there with another inmate.
Perth Governor Andy Hodge said: “Population pressure is forcing us to put more people in one room. That's quite a task. Two grown men in a room where you have one TV and one kettle, the tensions begin. to build, people start dropping out.
“Violence among residents is starting to increase.”
He said there is contingency planning in place, which would allow the Scottish Government to launch an early release plan if numbers become too high.
Kate Wallace, the head of Victim Support Scotland, said prisoners were reoffending when they left prison because many of them failed to attend rehabilitation programmes.
BBC Disclosure has discovered that there are currently 698 prisoners on a waiting list.
“Victims overwhelmingly tell us this is the most important thing,” she said.
She said rehabilitation is essential to prevent offenders from creating more victims when they get out of prison.
Justice Minister Angela Constance said ministers were looking at new legislation, emergency measures and investment in community sentences to try to reduce the prison population.
She said: “I would very much accept that as a result of a rising prison population, that it has an impact on progress, it has an impact on rehabilitation. And that's why addressing a rising prison population is also a matter of community safety. .”
Additional reporting by Katie McEvinney and Mona McAlinden.
Prisons On The Brink airs on Monday 5 February at 8pm on BBC One Scotland and is available on BBC iplayer here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-68152057
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Scottish prison boss says: 'We can't take it anymore'
- Live Stock Market Updates: Global Trends & RBI Interest Rate Changes to Boost Stock Market
- AOG Energy Exhibition and Conference will be held again in 2024
- The deadly fungus Candida auris emerges in the US: Everything you need to know
- Trump imposes tariffs of more than 60% on Chinese imports – NBC New York
- Why social media CEOs deny responsibility for teen mental health crisis
- Clapham attack: Hunt for London alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi | BBC News
- Exploring Challenges and Advancements in Cancer Care
- Antarctica: Climate change impact to be mapped by robot plane | BBC News
- Colorectal cancer an increasing risk for younger people
- Sullivan on US strikes on Iranian-linked targets: ‘There will be more steps to come’
- US and UK’s third round of strikes on Houthi targets