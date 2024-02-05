Shooting Touch eludes WBB in loss in Arizona





Next game: at USC 2/9/2024 | 8:00 pm Pac-12 Los Angeles KDUS AM 1060 February 09 (Fri) / 8:00 PM bee USC History TUCSON, Ariz. In a game where the final score belied the tension of the contest, the Sun Devil women's basketball team fell short to Arizona, 63-52, on Sunday. Trayanna Crisp (15 points, five rebounds) led the Sun Devils (10-12, 2-8 Pac-12), who looked to win back-to-back road games in the league for the first time since January 2020. Jalyn Brown scored 12 points while Isadora Sousa (nine points, team-high seven rebounds) and Travel Thompson (eight points) both fell one basket short of scoring in double figures. Kadidia Toure also came off the bench to score four points and grab six rebounds. A week after achieving its highest shooting percentage since 2018 and setting a school record for 3-point shooting percentage on a minimum of 10 attempts (8-10/80.0) in a win over Cal, ASU shot 36 percent from the floor and 28 percent from beyond the arc on Sunday. It also failed to capitalize on its chances from the free throw line, where it made only 37 percent of its attempts (7-19). Trailing 36-25 in the third quarter, the Sun Devils outscored the Wildcats 16-5 to make the score 41-41 with 2:14 remaining. ASU knocked down 54.5 percent of its field goal attempts in the quarter. Had there been a negative result, the Sun Devils could have gone into the final quarter with a lead instead of trailing by four after the Wildcats scored the final four points of the third frame. ASU left as many as eight points on the floor after making just 27 percent of its free throws (3-11) in the quarter. Any hope the Sun Devils had of clinching this year's edition of the Territorial Cup Series was extinguished less than four minutes into the final period when the Wildcats supplemented the four-point spurt late in the third quarter by to score the first nine points. from the latter to extend to a 54-41 lead. The Wildcats were never threatened after what ended up being an 18-2 run that put ASU in a 59-43 hole with less than four minutes remaining. Neither team led by more than three points in the first six minutes of the game. Arizona was the first team to lead by more than three points, but ASU pulled within one after Sousa's triple. Arizona then took a 14-13 lead in the second quarter. The Wildcats took their first significant lead of the game after scoring the first seven points of the second quarter to go up 21-13. Brown cut the lead to three with five straight points. The Sun Devils finally pulled within one after a jumper by Crisp made it 23-22 with 2:40 to go. The Wildcats closed with an 8-2 run over the final 2:08 to take a 31-24 lead into the locker room. The Sun Devils conclude a seven-of-nine-game series next week when they travel to Los Angeles to take on USC (Friday at 8 p.m. MST) and UCLA (Sunday at 1 p.m. MST).

