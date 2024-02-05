Sports
Cricket Australia under fire for 'ridiculous' detail in ODI against Windies at SCG
Fans have struck Cricket Australia on ticket prices for Australia's second ODI match against West Indies at the SCG on Sunday. The Aussies clinched the three-match series with a match to spare after Sean Abbott's bat and ball guided the home side to an 83-run win in front of another disappointing crowd.
Officials estimate the final figure at the SCG at 20,025, up from 20,025 the paltry 16,342 who attended the first match at the MCG. Although the numbers were better in Sydney, the iconic SCG was still less than half full, with empty seats everywhere and no doubt a number of factors came into play. Unfortunately for the Windies, they are no longer the cricket draws of yesteryear, but many fans were left seething at what they described as exorbitant ticket prices for the match.
Ticketek advertised tickets ranging from $10 in the E Reserve section to $65 in the best seats, which doesn't sound bad until you realize this is only for juniors (4-15 year olds). Adult tickets were significantly higher, with the cheapest options coming in at $30 and going all the way up to $130 for an A Reserve ticket.
Other adult options included D Reserve ($65), C Reserve ($75) and B Reserve ($100), with a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children) ranging from $65 (E reserve) to $293 (A Reserve). With temperatures in Sydney well above 30 degrees for most of Sunday, many of the cheaper ticket options would have left spectators at the mercy of the blazing sun all afternoon.
Yet the cost of securing a ticket under cover and out of the blazing sun was inaccessible to many, with questions raised for Cricket Australia as to why their ticket prices were so high. Several fans and sports journalists took to social media to share their disdain for the situation, with many describing the awards as “ridiculous” and “insane” for a series that has failed to capture the public's imagination.
Backlash over ticket prices for ODI at SCG
Cricket podcaster and presenter Paul Dennett slammed ticket prices in a video he shared on social media. Dennett captioned a video message with the words: Ridiculous ticket prices for today's game. No surprise, but Cricket Australia should really take a look at the SCG ODI prices.” He also pointed out that the situation was made worse by the fact that Australia were not even playing at full strength, with several Test stars rested from the first two games ..
Dennett said: “The SCG crowd today will also be poor. If they made the tickets cheaper it probably wouldn't increase the crowd too much, but at least it would show good faith to the people that you don't feel like you The people who do come to this one-day event deserve to be treated like royalty, and not to have this amount taken away.
Sports reporter Lachlan McKirdy also took aim at ticket prices in a post he shared on social media, while also pointing out that Cricket Australia had no merchandise or event activations for the match outside the SCG. Scores of angry cricket fans responded to the social media posts, sharing their own disgust at the expensive ticket prices.
Will be fascinated to see the crowd today for the second ODI between Australia and West Indies at the SCG.
It's pretty quiet about 40 minutes into the journey, there are no activations or merchandise outside the ground, plus some pretty high ticket prices. #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/M14ijPJD20
Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) February 4, 2024
Those ticket prices are insane, but why is that even in Sydney?! Play it in Hobart or Canberra. Cricket Australia's policy is terrible.
Sandy Lanceley (@sandylanceley) February 4, 2024
I don't encourage families to come along, by the time you add food, drinks, parking/tolls/fuel transportation. Plus, the next day is a school day.
Who decided to organize a day/night game for all students on Sunday, the weekend before the first full week of school?
trevor halligan (@trevor_hal2110) February 4, 2024
$100-200 to take a family out, before food, parking, drinks etc, is insane.
Michael Emmerson (@mickeyemmerson) February 4, 2024
THIS is the exact reason why cricket crowds aren't huge every day and the reason why people wonder why attendance is low on day 3,4 of a Test. It's a total rip off.
Dylan Leach (@NedsDylan3Votes) February 4, 2024
Sean Abbott stars in the Australian victory
The Aussies wrapped up the three-match ODI series with a match to spare, largely thanks to the heroics of Abbott, who dug the home side out of a hole as they slumped to 4-89 in the 16th over. Abbott smashed 69 runs off 63 balls, hitting four of his side's eight sixes, to rescue the Aussies from the brink and propel them to 9-258. Abbott (3-40) again played an important role with the ball as Australia bowled the West Indies for 175 in the 44th over to seal a comfortable win in what the Australian all-rounder described as his best in national colours.
“It's a match I will remember for a long time,” said Abbott after the match. “I leaked a few runs and bowled a noey (no ball) there, which wasn't ideal. But it was a nice night, a few catches too. I'm pretty chuffed.”
West Indies fell to 3-34 after a full-length ball from Abbott drew an edge from Kjorn Ottley (8). Keacy Carty (40), West Indies' danger man at the MCG, fell in a similar fashion to Abbott's second scalp.
Abbott also took two brilliant catches on the run to help dispatch opener Alick Athanaze (11) and then Romario Shepherd (6), the latter exposing the West Indies' tail and putting Australia firmly on track for victory. Veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood (3-43) was also impressive in his first ODI since last year's World Cup win. His big wicket came when he bowled Shai Hope (29) to end a 53-run stand with Carty.
with AAP
