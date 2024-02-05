'Satisfactory': Local tennis star representing Canada on the highest stage





Liam Draxl playing for Team Canada in Davis Cup qualifier 'a culmination of years of hard work,' dad says

Newmarket resident Brian Draxl has watched his son, Liam, continue to climb the ranks of professional tennis. The 22-year-old star is currently ranked 291st in the Association of Tennis Professionals. Now Draxl will get the chance to watch his son compete for his country as part of the Canadian team in the prestigious Davis Cup tournament. “It's incredibly satisfying. It really is the result of years of hard work,” said Brian Draxl. “It's a long journey to reach a high level, at the pinnacle of whatever sport you play. Being asked to represent your country is one of the greatest honors in sport.” Tennis Canada named Liam Draxl to its team for a Davis Cup qualifier in late January. In addition to Canadian tennis stars such as Milos Raonic, Draxl will compete against South Korea this weekend. The two countries will play to qualify for the Davis Cup final, an international team tournament where players around the world compete for their country to be considered tennis world champions. The event will take place on February 2 and 3 in Montreal. Draxl was held off the field on February 2, but could have a chance to play in the qualifier tomorrow. The eldest Draxl said it was a great week for his son, with the chance to take part in a training camp in the run-up to competitions. “It was a great environment, really good,” he said. “We are all looking forward to the opportunity to represent Canada.” There is support locally as Draxl takes another step up in the professional tennis world. “Congratulations Liam Draxl, this is SO well deserved,” the Newmarket Community Tennis Club said on Facebook. “Your Newmarket Community Tennis Club family will be cheering on you and Team Canada!” “The community has always been very supportive of Liam and his tennis. Many members have known Liam since he was very young,” said Draxl. “A lot of gratitude has come our way from a lot of different people in Newmarket.” The matches start on February 2 at 4:00 PM and on February 3 at 2:00 PM. Matches are available for free and streamed on cbcsports.caCBC Gem and the CBC Sports app. The elder Draxl said Canada should have a good chance with home field advantage and the better team on paper, but you can't underestimate any country. “Every country has some very good players, so you have to expect that every match will be very difficult and potentially go to the extreme,” he said.

