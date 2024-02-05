MSU hockey bounces back with 4-0 win at Notre Dame: Analysis and reaction

SOUTH BEND, Indiana Lansing State Journal sports reporter Nathaniel Bott analyzes Michigan State's 4-0 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night.

What happened

MSU took the ice at Compton Family Ice Arena looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss Friday to Notre Dame in a game where the Spartans allowed three goals in the third period.

On Saturday, the Spartans' backline and goal management didn't allow any goals in the third period, or anything for that matter, as freshman goalie Trey Augustine finished with a 31-save shutout in a 4-0 win to earn a series split.

Sophomore forward Karsen Dorwart had the only goal in the first period. He retrieved the puck in the neutral zone before skating toward the Irish side and unleashing a wrist shot off the post and past Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel with just over two minutes left in the game. frame.

MSU was called in to start the second period and recorded 11 shots on goal in the first six minutes, but still couldn't get a puck past Bischel. That was the case until senior forward Jeremy Davidson made a move toward the net, spun around behind the cage and tucked a backhand shot over the goal line to give MSU a coveted 2-0 lead.

The Spartans got a late power play in the second period when freshman defenseman Artyom Levshunov scored his eighth of the season with just 4.9 seconds left after firing a shot in the high slot past a screened Bischel.

Freshman forward Gavin O'Connell took a point shot off linemate Red Savage's stick at the blue line and eluded an unsuspecting Bischel in the third period to make it 4-0.

Bischel made things difficult for MSU, stopping 38 Spartan shots in the loss.

What it means

This was an emphatic rebound attempt by MSU, which played a decent game Friday but couldn't figure Bischel out before Notre Dame pulled away in the third period.

Augustine, who lost his shutout in game two at Munn Ice Arena in December with less than 20 seconds left against the Irish, earns the third of his career. He made two crucial saves early in the third period and refused to give Notre Dame and the home crowd any life.

MSU's second period on Saturday was one of the most complete frames the Spartans have put together all season. MSU dominated the first six minutes, outscoring the Irish 11-1, but Bischel kept it at 1-0.

But MSU stayed true to the course and was ultimately rewarded when Davidson made a good individual effort to make it 2-0. That second goal was crucial, and MSU knew that based on the push it made in the middle frame. Levshunov's score late in the second was a setback for the Irish, as MSU remains atop the Big Ten standings with just three series remaining in the regular season.

MSU's win on Saturday brings its past season total to 18 and notches a program-best 12 wins in conference play.

What they said

MSU coach Adam Nightingale, on the game in general: “It was a really good response from our group, we played against a team that is well coached and difficult to create against. We were again prepared to pay the price on the attacking side and I thought we were very good defensively too. It was a good reminder of what makes us a special team because of the way we work. It's a simple mindset, but that's the most important thing for our program and our guys have run with it.

Nightingale, on MSU's dominant second period: “We were able to make some changes in the O-zone and we played team hockey. We were on top of it, we weren't trying to be cute, we paid a price and we were at the net. It was good to stay with that too because it didn't go in for us and it was 1-0 there for a while and the boys didn't budge. That's important for our boys to remember to do it the right way, guaranteed you'll get rewarded, but if If you don't do it, you won't get those opportunities.

Augustine, about his actions: “Obviously it's a great feeling to get the shutout, but the guys did a great job for me and a lot of the credit goes to them. There were big points in the game where (Notre Dame) was buzzing and it was big to step in those moments.”

Dorwart, about rebounding: “I think last night wasn't our best and we talked about it a lot this morning and knew we could get better. I thought we did that from the jump, and in the second period I think we beat them and you a little bit to bury.” We could tell they were tired. We were confident all game and when we got that second one we felt a little more comfortable, but we did a good job not to give up and played the full 60 minutes.”

What's next

MSU plays Michigan next weekend, with Friday's game being played at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor and Saturday's “Duel in the D” taking place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Contact Nathaniel Bott at [email protected] and follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @Nathaniel_Bott