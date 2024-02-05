Sports
MSU hockey bounces back with 4-0 win at Notre Dame: Analysis and reaction
SOUTH BEND, Indiana Lansing State Journal sports reporter Nathaniel Bott analyzes Michigan State's 4-0 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night.
What happened
MSU took the ice at Compton Family Ice Arena looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss Friday to Notre Dame in a game where the Spartans allowed three goals in the third period.
On Saturday, the Spartans' backline and goal management didn't allow any goals in the third period, or anything for that matter, as freshman goalie Trey Augustine finished with a 31-save shutout in a 4-0 win to earn a series split.
Sophomore forward Karsen Dorwart had the only goal in the first period. He retrieved the puck in the neutral zone before skating toward the Irish side and unleashing a wrist shot off the post and past Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel with just over two minutes left in the game. frame.
MSU was called in to start the second period and recorded 11 shots on goal in the first six minutes, but still couldn't get a puck past Bischel. That was the case until senior forward Jeremy Davidson made a move toward the net, spun around behind the cage and tucked a backhand shot over the goal line to give MSU a coveted 2-0 lead.
The Spartans got a late power play in the second period when freshman defenseman Artyom Levshunov scored his eighth of the season with just 4.9 seconds left after firing a shot in the high slot past a screened Bischel.
Freshman forward Gavin O'Connell took a point shot off linemate Red Savage's stick at the blue line and eluded an unsuspecting Bischel in the third period to make it 4-0.
Bischel made things difficult for MSU, stopping 38 Spartan shots in the loss.
What it means
This was an emphatic rebound attempt by MSU, which played a decent game Friday but couldn't figure Bischel out before Notre Dame pulled away in the third period.
Augustine, who lost his shutout in game two at Munn Ice Arena in December with less than 20 seconds left against the Irish, earns the third of his career. He made two crucial saves early in the third period and refused to give Notre Dame and the home crowd any life.
MSU's second period on Saturday was one of the most complete frames the Spartans have put together all season. MSU dominated the first six minutes, outscoring the Irish 11-1, but Bischel kept it at 1-0.
But MSU stayed true to the course and was ultimately rewarded when Davidson made a good individual effort to make it 2-0. That second goal was crucial, and MSU knew that based on the push it made in the middle frame. Levshunov's score late in the second was a setback for the Irish, as MSU remains atop the Big Ten standings with just three series remaining in the regular season.
MSU's win on Saturday brings its past season total to 18 and notches a program-best 12 wins in conference play.
What they said
MSU coach Adam Nightingale, on the game in general: “It was a really good response from our group, we played against a team that is well coached and difficult to create against. We were again prepared to pay the price on the attacking side and I thought we were very good defensively too. It was a good reminder of what makes us a special team because of the way we work. It's a simple mindset, but that's the most important thing for our program and our guys have run with it.
Nightingale, on MSU's dominant second period: “We were able to make some changes in the O-zone and we played team hockey. We were on top of it, we weren't trying to be cute, we paid a price and we were at the net. It was good to stay with that too because it didn't go in for us and it was 1-0 there for a while and the boys didn't budge. That's important for our boys to remember to do it the right way, guaranteed you'll get rewarded, but if If you don't do it, you won't get those opportunities.
Augustine, about his actions: “Obviously it's a great feeling to get the shutout, but the guys did a great job for me and a lot of the credit goes to them. There were big points in the game where (Notre Dame) was buzzing and it was big to step in those moments.”
Dorwart, about rebounding: “I think last night wasn't our best and we talked about it a lot this morning and knew we could get better. I thought we did that from the jump, and in the second period I think we beat them and you a little bit to bury.” We could tell they were tired. We were confident all game and when we got that second one we felt a little more comfortable, but we did a good job not to give up and played the full 60 minutes.”
What's next
MSU plays Michigan next weekend, with Friday's game being played at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor and Saturday's “Duel in the D” taking place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Contact Nathaniel Bott at [email protected] and follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @Nathaniel_Bott
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lansingstatejournal.com/story/sports/college/msu/hockey/2024/02/03/msu-hockey-rebonds-in-4-0-win-at-notre-dame-analysis-and-reaction/72466603007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- MSU hockey bounces back with 4-0 win at Notre Dame: Analysis and reaction
- Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more outfits from the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet
- Social media companies, government deepfakes: Companies announce they will abolish “malicious'' deepfakes rather than outright bans
- World – Page 3841 | World News: Latest international news, world news headlines today, breaking world news, Sri Lanka crisis updates
- Russia-Ukraine War: List of Key Events, Day 712 | Russia-Ukraine War
- The late Queen's brutal way of letting staff know he was wrong or 'in disgrace'
- Should the UK accept higher net immigration or rethink its economy? | larry elliott
- 'Satisfactory': Local tennis star representing Canada on the highest stage
- Keep up with IT and security innovations
- Biden sets his sights on the Nevada primary
- New approach offers hope for regaining memories lost in Alzheimer's disease
- Pakistani court's verdict on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's marriage irks women activists