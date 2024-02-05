No. 5 Wrestling Drops Big 12 Match to No. 3 Oklahoma State





COLUMBIA, Mo.– After falling into an early hole, the No. 5 Missouri Tiger wrestling team battled but couldn't complete the comeback, dropping their final home game of the season to the No. 3 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Hearnes Center on Sunday February 4 by a score of 24-10. OSU remains perfect (12-0, 6-0 Big 12) for their season, while Mizzou moves to 8-2, with a 4-1 record in Big 12 action. 6,207 fans, a record attendance for a dual match, filled Hearnes for the team's senior day festivities as MU honored departing seniors Zach Elam ,Steve Kolcheff, Brock Mauller And Peyton Mocco . The Tigers fell behind early, dropping four of their first five matches by decision and forfeiting their 133 dual, putting them in an 18-0 hole. Mizzou would look to climb back into the game with the No. 1 ranked junior Keegan O'Toole by defeating third-ranked Izzak Olejnik by decision, 5-1, at 165 pounds. Junior Rocky Elam and Z. Elam would both claim victories in the final two matches, with Rocky securing a major decision. Still, it wasn't enough to overcome Oklahoma State's early lead, as Mizzou dropped the game 24-10. MATCH NOTES This matchup between Mizzou and Oklahoma State marked the 54th meeting between the programs with a record of 8-45-1.

O'Toole picked up his eighth win of the season over a ranked opponent and remained undefeated at 14-0.

This was the Tiger's first back-to-back dual losses since February 2020 at Oklahoma State and Arizona State.

Z. Elam remained undefeated this year as he recorded his 18th win against another ranked opponent. NEXT ONE Mizzou travels to Fargo, ND, to take on North Dakota State on Friday, February 16, as Big 12 Conference action continues. FOLLOW THE TIGERS Visit MUTigers.com for the latest information on all things Mizzou Wrestling. You can also find the Tigers on social media by liking us on Facebook (Mizzou Wrestling) and following us on Twitter and Instagram (@MizzouWrestling). FULL RESULTS State of Oklahoma 24, Missouri 10 125 | (11) Troy Spratley over (3) Noah Surtinby December, 4-1 133 | Sam Smith over Missouri, forfeit 141 | (3) Daton Fix over (22) Josh Edmondby December, 2-1 149 | Jordan Williams over Joel Mylin by December 10-3 157 |(15) Teague Travis over (8)Brock Maullerby Dec., 4-2 165 | (1)Keegan O'Tooleover (3)Izzak Olejnik by December 5-1 174 | (29) Brayden Thompson over (5) Peyton Mocco by December 8-1 184 | (2) Dustin Plott over (9) Clayton Whiting as of December 8-2 197 | (8) Rocky Elam over Kyle Haas by MD, 8-0 285 | (5) Zach Elamover (9) Konner Doucet in December, 1-0 *Rankings according to FloWrestling

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mutigers.com/news/2024/2/4/wrestling-drops-big-12-match-to-no-3-oklahoma-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos