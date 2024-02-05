LONGi supports Cricket for Climate Initiative in Australia with a donation of 150 kW solar panels





Cricket for Climate, founded by Australian men's cricket captain Pat Cummins, is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of impact projects aimed at achieving net-zero emissions in cricket by 2035. In an inspiring collaboration, LONGi, OSW, Sungrow and Solis, valued partners of Cricket for Climate, have generously donated 150 kW of the nearly 400 kW of solar energy installed in these projects. The initiative, which will start in 2021 with the installation of a 10 kW system at Pat Cummins' home club, Penrith Cricket Club, has gained momentum and reached new heights with the recent 285 kW project just completed in the National Cricket Center (NCC) in Brisbane in association with Cricket Australia. This project, supported by LONGi, OSW and Solis, is expected to save the club up to $50,000 in energy costs in the first year alone and, based on current energy prices, up to $1 million in savings over the twenty-year life of the project. removing almost 8,000 tons of carbon. Along with the NCC installation, Australian cricketers including Pat Cummins, Rachael Haynes, Moises Henriques, Alyssa Healy, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood have joined forces with partners LONGi, OSW, Sungrow and Solis over the past two years to support their rank and local cricket clubs in adopting solar panels and inverters on the roof, all available to the clubs free of charge. This partnership underlines a shared commitment to promoting sustainability within the cricket and sporting communities. LONGi donated 150 kW of highly efficient solar panels, demonstrating their commitment to providing reliable and efficient solar solutions tailored to the unique demands of powering cricket stadiums and associated facilities. Brett Robinson, National Account Manager at LONGi said: LONGi's involvement in the Cricket for Climate initiative is a testament to our commitment not only to sustainability, but also to the Australian community. Cricket has a huge global audience; In Australia it is one of the three most popular sports followed and practiced, so it gives us a great opportunity to reach a diverse demographic, demonstrating and educating about the importance of clean energy solutions. National Cricket Centre, Brisbane Queensland. Installed by Hembrows Electrical Cricket for Climate expressed its gratitude for its partnership with LONGi, OSW, Solis and Sungrow, and the cricketers who have come together to promote renewable energy awareness and support sustainability initiatives within the cricket community. We are fortunate to have incredible industry partners such as LONGi, Solis, OSW and Sungrow, who have generously donated 150 kW of solar and inverter infrastructure to our projects to date, said Pat Cummins. Thanks to their generous donations, we have been able to install solar energy on all club projects so far, at no cost to them, he continued. LONGi's partnership with Cricket for Climate in Australia fits in with its other global strategic partnerships in sport and other industries to raise awareness of green practices. Sustainability is an ongoing commitment, and while the 150 kW project is being completed today, our doors are open to like-minded partners who share our vision for a sustainable future. The success with Pat Cummins and the Cricket for Climate team fuels our confidence in driving more impactful initiatives, Robinson said. Similar: Like it Loading… Related

