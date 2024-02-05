Sports
OU Football's Drake Stoops increases 2024 NFL Draft stock in Shrine Bowl
Drake Stoops isn't going to win any battle over measurables.
At 6-foot-4 and 189 pounds, Stoops is small, even by college standards, much less so in the NFL.
Bend speed and vertical jump will not jump off the page.
But all Stoops does is make plays, and he showed that again during the East-West Shrine Bowl.
The shifty wide receiver looked smooth in and out of his breaks, had lightning-quick releases from the line and drew plenty of attention from scouts and players alike for his 1v1 work, ProFootballNetwork.com's Tony Catalina wrote after Stoop's performance Sunday.
Stoops arrived at OU as a walk-on, but quickly found himself in a role for the Sooners that steadily grew during his time in Norman.
This season, Stoops led the Sooners by a wide margin in re-takes (84), receiving yards (962) and was tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions with 10.
Sooners coach Brent Venables said late in the season that Stoops has made the most of his time at OU.
Studying is too much fun and I still have a lot to develop, Venables said about Stoops. I can always get better. The only chance I could possibly have to make it to the NFL, the best league in the world, I'll be as prepared as I can be. There are no mulligans. You do not understand. Well, let me try this again and see if I can get drafted again or make a team again. You get one chance.
Here's a look at the four Sooners expected to be picked in the NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit, by Pro Football Network:
Tyler Guyton, O.T
Round 2, Pick 36, Washington
According to PFN's latest spot, Guyton is lower than many other projections, as Guyton's stock has risen about as much as anyone since the end of the season. Many projections have Guyton safe in the first round.
Although Guyton fell out of the starting lineup late in the season, initially due to injury, his size and projectability mean he won't be available until the early part of the second round and could even go high in the first round.
Drake Stoops, WR
Round 4, Pick 133, Baltimore
Stoops is a player who could leave early in the third day if a team falls in love with him, or be a late-round selection or an undrafted free agent.
After his performance in the Shrine Bowl, both in pre-game practices and in-game, PFN believes he will be the second OU player off the board.
Stoops may be a player who needs to make his mark early on special teams as he tries to carve out a role in an NFL offense.
Round 5, Pick 135, New England
Rouse transferred to OU before his senior season to help boost his NFL stock, and he certainly did that.
Rouse made waves at the Shrine Bowl as much for his personality as for his on-field performance.
Rouse looks to continue Bill Bedenbaugh's long tradition of linemen making the jump to the NFL.
Andrew Raym, C
Round 7, Pick 236, San Francisco
Raym started 29 games at center over three seasons for the Sooners, including all 12 regular-season games in 2023.
In 2021, when he first broke into the starting lineup, he gave up just one sack on 314 pass-blocking plays, according to Pro Football Focus.
Raym has a chance to give the Sooners three offensive linemen for the first time since OU selected four in 2019.
|
