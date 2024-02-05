MTU, NMU Hockey Tie – Sunday Sports Cover





Click on the highlighted scores for more game details. Secondary school At the Trenton Showcase Saturday…

Houghton suffered its second straight loss, falling to 4-1 against Notre Dame Academy of Wisconsin. The match was tied at 1-1 going into the third period. Jack Sayen scored the Gremlins' lone goal. Listen to the replay of the game here.

Calumet built a 3-0 lead in the first period and then held off Forest Hills Northern-Easter 3-2. Brendan Boberg scored the first two goals and Luca Matous scored the eventual match winner. Both Hawks goals came in the third period. Hunter Tuoriniemi stopped 28 of 30 shots. Listen to the replay of the game here.

Hancock rode a three-goal second period to a 4-2 victory over Livonia Stevenson. Luke Mikkola, Todd Kilpela, Jackson Sintkowski and Bennett Sturos each scored for the Bulldogs. Tevin Stukel had two assists. Dan Wroblewski made twenty saves. The Houghton High School swim teams defeated Sault Ste. Marie Saturday.

The girls earned a 135-48 victory. Aya Keteri won the 200 freestyle, Evelyn LaTendresse in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, Rose Dennis the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle, Willow Jenson the 100 backstroke and Meg Ruohonen the diving event.

The boys got past the Blue Devils 92-71. Evan Massaway took the 50 freestyle, Collin Raasio the 100 butterfly, Josh Bennet the 500 freestyle, Anderson Limkemann the 100 breaststroke and Baha Saleem the diving event. College hockey The Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan University hockey teams skated to a 3-3 Saturday night bonding. The Wildcats earned the extra Central Collegiate Hockey Association standings point with a 2-1 win in the shootout. Goals from Arvid Caderoth, Isaac Gordon and Ryland Mosely gave the Huskies a 3-2 lead heading into the third period. Michael Colella tied the game for NMU with five minutes left in regulation. Blake Pietila made 31 saves for the Huskies. Beni Halasz stopped 35 shots for the Wildcats. College basketball The Michigan Tech women's basketball team fell 63-54 to seventh-ranked Ferris State on Saturday afternoon. The game was tied at the end of the third quarter, but the Bulldogs pulled away in the final stanza to claim the victory. Alex Rondorf led the Huskies with 15 points. The Tech men's team couldn't climb out of an early hole and dropped a 79-63 decision to the 20th-ranked Bulldogs. Marcus Tomashek scored 22 for the Huskies. The Northern Michigan University women's team sailed past Lake Superior State 73-50 Saturday. Jacy Weisbrod scored 25 for the Wildcats, and Makaylee Kuhn added 18. The Northern men's team saw their 13-match winning streak come to a halt with a 74-68 loss to LSSU. Max Wiesbrod led the Wildcats with 22, and Dylan Kuehl added 17. GLHL The Calumet Wolverines defeated the Marquette Mutineers 10-3 on Saturday night. The Portage Lake Pioneers had the weekend off. NHL Due to the all-star game break, the Red Wings are off until February 10. At the All-Star Game Saturday, Red Wing Alex DeBrincat had three goals and three assists as Team Matthews won the title in the four-team mini-tournament. N.B.A The Pistons host the Magic this afternoon, with coverage starting at 2:35 PM on 99.3 The Lift. MLB Former Tigers reliever Jos Cisnero has signed a one-year contract with the Angels. High school sports broadcasts Tuesday – Boys Basketball – Calumet at LANse – 5:40 on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.

Thursday – Hockey – Calumet at Marquette – 6:10 pregame on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.

Thursday – Boys Basketball – Hancock at Houghton – Wing Ding – 5:45 tip-off – 5:25 pregame on the Voice of the Gremlins, 97.7 The Wolf.

Thursday – Girls Basketball – Hancock at Houghton – Wing Ding – coverage follows the boys game on the Voice of the Gremlins, 97.7 The Wolf.

Friday – Hockey – Hancock at Houghton – Wing Ding – 6:40 on the Voice of the Gremlins, 97.7 The Wolf. Email sports news and results to [email protected].

