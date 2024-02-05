Cyclonitas climbs the leaderboard on day two of the UCF Challenge





ORLANDO, Fla. – The Iowa State women's golf team moved up two spots in the rankings on Sunday, while the Cyclones moved into a tie for 12th after two rounds. Iowa State shot a 286 in the second round, 12 strokes better than the opening round. The Cyclones are tied with No. 36 North Texas for the team lead, while No. 28 North Carolina occupies the top spot with a 559. The Tar Heels are eight strokes ahead of No. 48 Miami. Freshman Keley Marx matched her career-low with a 68 in the second round as she moved to a tie for 24th. Marx had an eagle on her second hole of the day as she turned in four birdies over five holes. She added a fifth birdie later in her round. Sophomore Pammy Chookaew was one over par as she made a pair of birdies for a second round of 73. Sophomore Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn and oldest Tess Blair are tied for 43rd place. Blair shot a one-under 71 in the second round, good for three birdies. Chul-Ak-Sorn was two over as she added three birdies to her total. Senior Liyana Durisic is tied for 63rd place heading into the final round. Durisic shot a two-over 74 and notched a pair of birdies. Texas Tech's Lauren Zaretsky is the individual leader after two rounds, as she shot a 71 to give her a 135 over two rounds. The third and final round has been moved to Monday and starts at 7:30 AM (CT). The weather has forced several schedule changes in Orlando. Team scores: 1. #28 North Carolina 279-280=559

2. #48Miami 287-280=567

3. College of Charleston 282-289=571

4. #46 Kansas 287-285=572

T5. #14 Northwestern 290-284=574

T5. #13UCF 290-284=574

7.UNCW 290-286=576

8. #37 Virginia Tech 289-289=578

9. #34Kentucky 286-293=579

10. #29 Michigan State 293-287=580

11. Kent State 291-290=581

T12. Iowa State 298-286=584

T12. #36 North Texas 298-286=584

14. Texas Tech 293-294=587

15.Nebraska 295-294=589

16. Penn State 302-295=597

T17. Central Arkansas 307-305=612

T17.Old Reign 308-304=612 Iowa State Scores: T24. Keley Marx 76-68=144

T38. Pammy Chookaew 73-73=146

T43. Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn 73-74=147

T43. Tess Blair 76-71=147

T63. Liyana Durisic 76-74=150

