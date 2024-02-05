Cricket bail is set to bring about big change after recent dramas leave fans in disbelief

Manufacturers of the iconic Zing stumps and bails have promised cricket fans a major change in their product. Photo: Getty

Bowlers of the world rejoice. The Zing stumps and bails setup used in major cricket competitions and internationals around the world are undergoing a complete overhaul, with innovative upgrades on all fronts. This includes extra measures to ensure the wicket is more sensitive to a ball brushing over it, potentially leading to an increase in dismissals.

It comes out of a summer in which players, fans and commentators were amazed to see the occasional delivery making contact with the wicket without the bails dislodging. South Australia-based company Zing, the inventors and manufacturers of the electronic wicket system, hope to have the new version in use later this year.

“There has been some comment on a few non-releases where the top of the bracket has been hit by the ball, but I'm pretty sure wooden brackets wouldn't have come loose in those situations either,” says Zing director, David Ligertwood, told Yahoo Sport Australia. “The Zings are used in so much cricket around the world that it will happen occasionally, just like with wooden stumps/brackets.

“We have another version of our product coming out soon that will release the brackets more easily than wooden brackets on wooden stumps. During our testing, we found that weight is just one of a number of factors that affect release properties, along with other things like the bending of the stump, which is more important.

“We have tried to optimize all the factors and that is what we have done in our next generation. It will have LEDs in 360 degrees across the entire wicket, with over 1000 LEDs in each stump, and be controllable from outside the field to maximize to enable entertainment and communication.

“The key for us is that this new system will have flashing brackets that, along with the stumps, will still flash within 1/1000 of a second of the second tap of a bracket lift to pinpoint stumps and runs with precision.” Zing stubs and braces are made from specialized engineering plastics and composites optimized for transparency, weight and impact strength.

Adam Gilchrist reveals huge cost of flashing stumps

Former Australian star and Fox Cricket commentator Adam Gilchrist estimated the cost of each stump at $30,000, which has led to match officials dissuading players from keeping them as souvenirs at the end of a match. While questioning the $30,000 price tag, Ligertwood revealed that steps are being taken to provide an alternative to celebrating players.

Adam Gilchrist recently revealed that each Zing stump was worth about $30,000. Photo: Getty

He said: “There are so many parts and factors in the cost of our system that it is virtually impossible to give a simple price. But it is correct to say that we have to put a lot of smart electronics in a bracket and stumps that can withstand a heavy impact.A cricket ball hitting it at a speed of 150 km/h is not cheap.

“In terms of souvenirs, we often have spare wooden stumps with the appropriate logos as a back-up and I think Cricket Australia and others have produced some for players to keep in an official allocation after the match. That's an easy solution if it is deemed necessary.”

