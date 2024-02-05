Ohio State football recruiting: Five-star Na'eem Offord commits as Buckeyes strengthen top five of 2025 class

Ohio State bolstered its 2025 recruiting class on Sunday with the signing of a five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord. The standout from Parker High School in Birmingham is the No. 1 player in Alabama and is ranked the nation's second-ranked cornerback by 247Sports and sixth in the 2025 cycle. He had offers from at least 46 schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Clemson, LSU and many more premier programs.

Offord becomes the eighth prospect in the 2025 cycle to commit to Ohio State. He is also the second five-star player in that cycle to do so, joining Galena Park North Shore (Texas) cornerback and No. 4 overall prospect Devin Sanchez. As a result, the top two cornerbacks in the 2025 cycle have now committed to play for the Buckeyes.

Offord's speed is perhaps his most important attribute; he also serves as Parker's track star. In football, he is coming off a 2023 junior season in which he had 14 tackles and four interceptions on defense, while also accounting for 393 yards and six touchdowns on offense. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins detailed the benefits of Offord in an evaluation from August 2023:

“A tool-rich cornerback prospect with the size to match big perimeter weapons and the speed to cover the deep third. Possess some of the best testing numbers we've seen so far in the 2025 cycle, with an effort of 4, 5 seconds in the 40 meters on the ledger to go along with a broad jump of 3.5 meters. I'm already quite versed in both press and off-man coverage. Quite fluid for someone taller than 6 feet tall and can change direction quickly with his agility. Not afraid. to break a ball and will play with hands at the catch point. … Must continue to evolve as a player and perfect his technique but needs to be seen as a potential CB1 for a College Football Playoff contender. Will likely need an adjustment period before he's ready to go on Saturday, but his skillset could see him on the field sooner or later. Traits that will likely see him one day will have on the radar of NFL scouts.”

The Buckeyes remain at No. 4 in 247Sports' 2025 Recruiting Class Rankings, despite the addition of Offord, though they are closer to potentially overtaking Clemson for third (199.4). Ohio State saw its 2025 recruiting class score rise from 166.23 to 189.84, with the touted defensive back now headed to Columbus.