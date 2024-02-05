18 Under 18 Awards | Anannyo Ghosh harmonizes success at 17; A proud winner of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2024





Resume A musical virtuoso at just 17 years old, Anannyo Ghosh has harmonized his way into the spotlight and won the prestigious 18 under 18 award. A student of South Point High School, Kolkata, his accolades tell a story of dedication and brilliance, punctuated by victories that resonate nationwide. A musical virtuoso at just 17 years old, Anannyo Ghosh has harmonized his way into the spotlight and won the prestigious 18 under 18 award. A student of South Point High School, Kolkata, his accolades tell a story of dedication and brilliance, punctuated by victories that resonate nationwide. From bagging the Rising Star Award in 2017, under the tutelage of the late Indian classical music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, to claiming numerous first prizes in All India Music Competitions, Anannyo's musical finesse knows no bounds. In 2018, he won first place at the Crescendo IX organized by the Calcutta School of Music, followed by another first place in 2019 at the Kajol Rekha Musical Foundation and Taalsen Academy. The accolades continued with a triumph at the 2019 All India Merit Test competition for performing and visual arts organized by the union government's Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). His musical finesse was further showcased with a first position at Mesha Anweshan 2019 by Sutanuti Parishad and a notable second position in the All India Music Competition 2018 by Kajol Rekha Musical Foundation. However, the latest historic achievement he has achieved is securing the first spot (thumri category) to win the Kamal Gupta Memorial running trophy at the Talent Search Contest 2023-2024 organized at the world famous Dover Lane Music Conference! Suffice to say, Anannyo's journey in the music world thus far has been nothing short of extraordinary. “I am extremely grateful and so excited to have won the 18 under 18 award!” aNannyo gushes with excitement. Although he humbly adds: “I am grateful to my school for the nomination. The platform of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards is also extremely beneficial for the young talents of our country. It is the place where young, upcoming talents can express themselves freely.” Thinking back on his jury interview, Anannyo reminisces with fondness: The experience was both exhilarating and affirming. The supportive environment allowed me to clearly express my passion and ambitions. Our young achiever Anannyo Ghosh! So beyond the realm of competitions, Anannyo imagines a future enriched with melodies. “I want to be a singer,” he declares, his passion shining through in his words. “I want to incorporate every genre into my singing style. And I am extremely grateful to my guruji for his guidance. I am very happy to be a part of this family.” Anannyo's journey is not just about winning matches; it's about creating harmonies that resonate deeply with the audience. As he embarks on the next chapter of his musical odyssey, Anannyo Ghosh remains steadfast in his pursuit of musical excellence. His journey serves as an inspiration to young talents around the world, reminding us that with dedication and talent, anything is possible. At The Telegraph Online Edugraph, we celebrate Anannyo's extraordinary achievements and extend our sincere wishes for his continued success as he forges new musical horizons. Click here to learn more about Anannyo Ghosh's journey. Last updated on February 5, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/edugraph/campus/anannyo-ghosh-is-harmonising-success-at-17-a-proud-winner-of-the-telegraph-online-edugraph-18-under-18-awards-2024/cid/1998440 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos