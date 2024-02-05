No. 4 Men's Tennis loses to No. 15 Stanford, 4-1

Austin No. 4 Texas Men's Tennis (5-1) earned a 4-1 victory against Stanford (2-3) on Sunday afternoon at the Texas Tennis Center. It was the Longhorns' fourth straight win against the Cardinal and their sixth in the last seven meetings.

After clinching the doubles point with wins over Nos. 2 and 1, the Longhorns earned singles victories over senior No. 2 Micah Braswell at number 2, freshmen Gilles-Arnaud Bailly at number 3, and senior number 82 Cleeve Harper at No. 5. Texas also led the remaining two unfinished singles matches involving senior No. 1 Eliot Spizzirri and sophomore No. 28 Jonas Braswell when playback stopped.

In doubles the tandem of seniors Siem Woldeab and junior Pierre Yves Bailly finished first by eliminating No. 2 seed Kyle Kang and Nico Godsick 6-1. The Texas duo jumped out to an early lead, holding a two-point lead at 3-0. Kang and Godsick held serve in the fourth game, which turned out to be their only victory as Woldeab and Bailly would close the match with another 3-0 run.

At No. 1, the country's No. 3 doubles team in Spizzirri and Harper secured the doubles point for Texas with a 6-3 win over Samir Banerjee and Nishesh Basavareddy. The first break of the match came in the eighth game when Spizzirri and Harper broke on a deuce point for 5–3, then held a deuce point to win the match.

Micah Braswell And Gilles-Arnaud Bailly's The match against Aryan Chaudhary and Harsh Hemang Parikh remained incomplete with Stanford ahead, 5-4. The Longhorn duo opened the match by breaking a deuce point and then holding serve for 2-0. A few games later, Stanford claimed consecutive deuce points to tie the match at 3–3. Chaudhary and Parikh capitalized on their momentum to win the next two games at 5–3, but Braswell and Bailly broke for 4–5, averting a match point for the Cardinal.

In singles play Micah Braswell was the first to finish, recording a 7-5, 6-1 victory over No. 37 Banerjee on court 2. Braswell started with a 3-0 lead after holding both serves, decided by two points. Banerjee held his ground and then broke to reduce his deficit to 3-2. Braswell broke back for 4-2, but Banerjee would take the next three games to a 5-4 lead. However, Braswell responded with a break, hold and another break to win the first set. The seniors' 3-0 run to end the first set grew into an 8-0 run, giving them a 5-0 lead in the second set. Banerjee managed to hold and parry a match point at deuce, but Braswell would close the match with a hold in the next game.

Gilles-Arnaud Bailly came off next with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Max Basing at No. 3. Basing started the match with a 3-0 run, but Bailly answered with a 3-0 run of his own for 3-0. 3. Both players held serve for the next four matches, with Bailly having a deuce point in the fourth. The freshman then broke for 6-5 and closed the first set with a hold. Bailly rode his momentum into the second set by embarking on a 4-0 run that ended with a two-point hold. The next three games of the set all remained on serve before Basing broke to make the score 5–3, but Bailly managed to break back in the next game to decide the match.

With Texas leading the overall matchup 3-0, No. 49 Pierre Yves Bailly dropped his match to Kyle Kang, 7-5, 6-4, at No. 4, making the score 3-1. Kang broke after a deuce point in the third game for 2-1, as part of a 5-0 run for a 5-1 lead. Bailly fought back with a 4-0 run of his own, which started with consecutive two-point wins, but at 5-5 Kang was able to break and then hold on to claim the first set. The second started with both players breaking on deuce points for 1-1. At 2-2, the next three games were broken up, with the last two decided by two, resulting in a 4-3 lead for Kang, and the serves in the last three games were all held to close out the match.

The deciding match for Texas was No. 82 Harper's 6-7 (3), 6-0, 6-3 win over No. 5 Hudson Rivera. The first set was closely contested with both players holding deuce points for 4-3. and 4-4. Later in the set, Rivera broke on a deuce point for 6-5, but Harper would do the same to start a tiebreak. Rivera opened the break with a mini break and kept the score at 2-0 and would maintain a 2-1 lead after a mini break from Harper. Rivera maintained his lead with another mini-break of 3-2 and held serve for 5-2. Rivera again managed to minibreak Harper for 6-3 before taking the tiebreak with a hold. Unlike the first set, the second set was a one-sided Harper sweep, with Harper breaking on the set's only deuce point in the third game. The turning point in the third set came at 3-3 when Harper broke Rivera's serve for 4-3 and then closed the match with a break and a break.

Two Longhorns were leading their games when play stopped. Spizzirri led Basavareddy 3-2 at No. 1 in the third set before the match was halted. Spizzirri closed the first set with a 4-0 run to win 6-3. In the second set, Basavareddy fought back by winning three of the four deuce points, including fending off two match points with Spizzirri in the lead, 5–4, and eventually winning the set 7–5. Each serve was held in the third set, with Basavareddy's first being deuce.

Jonas Braswell was one match away from winning his match against No. 53 Neel Rajesh, 3-6, 7-5, 5-2, when the game ended. Rajesh captured the only break of the first set 4-2, propelling him to a 6-3 victory. In the second set, Braswell lost three deuce points on his way to falling behind, 5-1, but flipped the script and erupted for a 9-0 run, including four deuce point wins, that gave him the set, 7- 5. and gave him a 3-0 lead in the third. Braswell then captured the next break of the set for 5–1, but Rajesh broke back to extend the match, which remained unfinished.

Next, Texas will host Florida on Saturday, February 10 at 1:00 PM CT at the Texas Tennis Center.

#4Texas4, #15Stanford1

Singles Order of finish (2,3,4,5)

1. #1 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) vs. Nishesh Basavareddy (STAN) 6-3, 5-7, 3-2, unf.

2. #2 Micah Braswell (UT) final #37 Samir Banerjee (STAN) 7-5, 6-1

3. Gilles-Arnaud Bailly (UT) final Max base (STAN) 7-5, 6-3

4. Kyle Kang (STAN) def. #49 Pierre Yves Bailly (UT) 7-5, 6-4

5. #82 Cleeve Harper (UT) final Hudson Rivera (STAN) 6-7 (3-7), 6-0, 6-3

6. #28 Jonas Braswell (UT) vs. #53 Neel Rajesh (STAN) 3-6, 7-5, 5-2, unf.