Morehouse wants to take the football program to the next level. But is Terance Mathis the right employee?





At first glance, it seems like Morehouse College has made the perfect marriage with Terance Mathis. He is a well-known figure in the Atlanta area, having played high school football in nearby Stone Mountain, Georgia, and was a star wide receiver for the Falcons. Mathis also checks the box of a candidate with experience as a play-caller and head coach. But it's the coaching background — a limited and unsuccessful one — that should cause at least some hesitation at the idea that Mathis can “take the football program to the next level,” as athletics director Harold Ellis said in a news release Friday. . In 2011, Mathis got his first collegiate gig as the offensive coordinator at Savannah State. The experience did not go well. The Tigers, then in the MEAC, scored 92 points that first season. It was the lowest total in the conference for a team that finished 1-10 overall. The next year it was slightly better. Savannah State scored 147 points, or 13.4 per game, in a year in which the Tigers finished with another double-digit losing season. About five years later, after leaving Savannah State, Mathis spent four years as the head coach at Pinecrest Academy in Cumming, Georgia. Pinecrest went 7-25 under Mathis and he was not retained after the 2019 season. His last known coaching stops were at Blessed Trinity high schools in 2020 and Fellowship Christian in 2021. Despite his extensive experience as a college and university coach, it is important that Mathis was not part of a winning program in those roles. It's especially true for a Morehouse team that hasn't been above .500 since 2018 and is coming off a 2023 season in which it went 1-9 and fired alum Gerald Wilcher eight months after taking the job. That context alone should probably put Morehouse under the same scrutiny for hiring Mathis as it did for pursuing ex-Grambling State coach Hue Jackson, who also did not fare well as a head coach. Morehouse is in a desperate bid to turn around its football fortunes and has tried to put household names above a certain level of coaching performance to execute a quick fix that is unlikely to come. But Mathis is likely in this situation because there weren't enough coaches available, especially so close to National Signing Day. And that falls directly under the administration's responsibility for the way it handled the search. Through no fault of his own, Mathis is placed in a challenging situation that his experience has not shown him to be able to handle or overcome. Taking the Maroon Tigers to that next level starts at square one.

