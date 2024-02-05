Trade deadline, MVP race and more outdoor hockey scheduled for second half of NHL season

NHL: NHL All-Star Game

TORONTO Even during the All-Star break, Nathan MacKinnon continued to think ahead to the second half of the NHL season.

You try not to eat too much, MacKinnon said. You look in the mirror and you look fat.

Maybe MacKinnon – and plenty of other players around the league – gained a few pounds during the All-Star festivities, but the Colorado center doesn't have much to worry about on that front. Getting through the Western Conference is a different story.

The stretch run begins Monday with MacKinnon and the Avalanche visiting the New York Rangers and there is plenty to play for over the next 2 1/2 months. The March 8 trade deadline, outdoor games on consecutive days and the escalating MVP race between MacKinnon and Connor McDavid are some of the things to watch before the playoffs begin on April 22 and the chase for the Stanley Cup begins.

Two of the league's top teams, Vancouver and Winnipeg, have made major acquisitions in recent days. The Canucks got Elias Lindholm from Calgary, the Jets got fellow center Sean Monahan from Montreal and much more activity is expected before the March 8 trade deadline.

Just like last year, when Vancouver sent Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, the negotiations start early. That's not good for television drama on deadline day, but the next month could be hectic.

Teams are definitely making some moves, MacKinnon said. I don't know what we're going to do, but I definitely like our team.

Among the players who could be on the move are Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Anaheim's Adam Henrique, Philadelphia's Sean Walker, Washington's Nic Dowd and Ottawa's Jakob Chychrun. The Rangers in win-now mode are a team to watch, as are the rival New Jersey Devils – perhaps looking for some goaltending help.

The NHL takes it outside for games between the Devils and Philadelphia Flyers and then the Rangers and Islanders on February 17 and 18 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

It's the first time the league has hosted outdoor games on consecutive days and a chance to spotlight some old divisional rivalries.

“We were really looking forward to that game,” Flyers All-Star Travis Konecny ​​said. It's something you circle on the calendar when you find out you're going to be involved and do your best to treat it like any other game. But there's obviously some excitement around it, and you're looking forward to it.

New Jersey's Jesper Bratt has never played organized outdoor hockey before, though he tries to balance the expectation with the Devils' need to win games and get into playoff position.

We came to play some very, very meaningful games the rest of the year, Bratt said. Every point makes a big difference.”

The Devils, Islanders and Seattle Kraken are among the 2023 playoff teams currently without a spot. The same goes for Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are built to try and get back in after missing last season.

Everyone is going to be playing a lot of hockey here in the coming months, so the consistency is great, Crosby said. If you can string something together here and get hot, you'll play a lot of games, so the teams that can do that will get a big boost.

There's a big push coming in the West, with four teams separated by just four points in the standings. The streaking St. Louis Blues, flailing Los Angeles Kings, Kraken and Nashville Predators will battle for two wild-card spots.

Seattle's Oliver Bjorkstrand said he and his teammates will have to work hard to qualify.

“We know we were hunting for it,” Bjorkstrand said. There are other teams playing good hockey, so yes, we have to win games.

McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have won 16 in a row, one shy of the record, and the reigning Hart Trophy winner is pushing to become MVP for the fourth time in his nine-year career. He is 17 points behind MacKinnon and Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov with 18 points in the scoring race, but McDavid is playing arguably better all-around hockey than last season.

It may not be the most offensively sexy year, but I think we did a lot of good things, McDavid said. I feel good about my game. I feel good about where I am, and I feel good about our group.

MacKinnon and Colorado won the Stanley Cup in 2022 and defeated Edmonton in the West final, but he has yet to be voted MVP.

McDavid would trade that hardware to lift the cup above his head for the first time.

It's about winning, and that's really all,” McDavid said.