Sports
Trade deadline, MVP race and more outdoor hockey scheduled for second half of NHL season
TORONTO Even during the All-Star break, Nathan MacKinnon continued to think ahead to the second half of the NHL season.
You try not to eat too much, MacKinnon said. You look in the mirror and you look fat.
Maybe MacKinnon – and plenty of other players around the league – gained a few pounds during the All-Star festivities, but the Colorado center doesn't have much to worry about on that front. Getting through the Western Conference is a different story.
The stretch run begins Monday with MacKinnon and the Avalanche visiting the New York Rangers and there is plenty to play for over the next 2 1/2 months. The March 8 trade deadline, outdoor games on consecutive days and the escalating MVP race between MacKinnon and Connor McDavid are some of the things to watch before the playoffs begin on April 22 and the chase for the Stanley Cup begins.
Two of the league's top teams, Vancouver and Winnipeg, have made major acquisitions in recent days. The Canucks got Elias Lindholm from Calgary, the Jets got fellow center Sean Monahan from Montreal and much more activity is expected before the March 8 trade deadline.
Just like last year, when Vancouver sent Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, the negotiations start early. That's not good for television drama on deadline day, but the next month could be hectic.
Teams are definitely making some moves, MacKinnon said. I don't know what we're going to do, but I definitely like our team.
Among the players who could be on the move are Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Anaheim's Adam Henrique, Philadelphia's Sean Walker, Washington's Nic Dowd and Ottawa's Jakob Chychrun. The Rangers in win-now mode are a team to watch, as are the rival New Jersey Devils – perhaps looking for some goaltending help.
The NHL takes it outside for games between the Devils and Philadelphia Flyers and then the Rangers and Islanders on February 17 and 18 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
It's the first time the league has hosted outdoor games on consecutive days and a chance to spotlight some old divisional rivalries.
“We were really looking forward to that game,” Flyers All-Star Travis Konecny said. It's something you circle on the calendar when you find out you're going to be involved and do your best to treat it like any other game. But there's obviously some excitement around it, and you're looking forward to it.
New Jersey's Jesper Bratt has never played organized outdoor hockey before, though he tries to balance the expectation with the Devils' need to win games and get into playoff position.
We came to play some very, very meaningful games the rest of the year, Bratt said. Every point makes a big difference.”
The Devils, Islanders and Seattle Kraken are among the 2023 playoff teams currently without a spot. The same goes for Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are built to try and get back in after missing last season.
Everyone is going to be playing a lot of hockey here in the coming months, so the consistency is great, Crosby said. If you can string something together here and get hot, you'll play a lot of games, so the teams that can do that will get a big boost.
There's a big push coming in the West, with four teams separated by just four points in the standings. The streaking St. Louis Blues, flailing Los Angeles Kings, Kraken and Nashville Predators will battle for two wild-card spots.
Seattle's Oliver Bjorkstrand said he and his teammates will have to work hard to qualify.
“We know we were hunting for it,” Bjorkstrand said. There are other teams playing good hockey, so yes, we have to win games.
McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have won 16 in a row, one shy of the record, and the reigning Hart Trophy winner is pushing to become MVP for the fourth time in his nine-year career. He is 17 points behind MacKinnon and Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov with 18 points in the scoring race, but McDavid is playing arguably better all-around hockey than last season.
It may not be the most offensively sexy year, but I think we did a lot of good things, McDavid said. I feel good about my game. I feel good about where I am, and I feel good about our group.
MacKinnon and Colorado won the Stanley Cup in 2022 and defeated Edmonton in the West final, but he has yet to be voted MVP.
McDavid would trade that hardware to lift the cup above his head for the first time.
It's about winning, and that's really all,” McDavid said.
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/trade-deadline-mvp-race-more-002746685.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Okanagan tennis star helps Canada punch ticket to Davis Cup final
- Freshfields hires global chief innovation officer from major investment banking client
- The Eagles will open the 2024 regular season in Brazil
- Rishi Sunak wishes King Charles a full and speedy recovery after his cancer diagnosis
- How will the Indonesian presidential election reshape Indonesia's foreign policy?
- Taylor Swift's $18,000 2024 Grammys After-Party Dress Is Dripping in Sequins
- Stock market at risk of sharp, brutal crash amid 'cluster of woes': John Hussman
- 'Russian Google' owner withdraws from home country
- Chutkan considers extending Trump trial until 2024 as case remains in limbo
- Behind the Pac-2's attempt to leverage the College Football Playoff during the latest expansion negotiations
- iMining Technologies partners with Rebootcoding Institute to expand presence in MENA region
- Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, has declared victory in the elections BBCNews