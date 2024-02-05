18 under 18 Awards 2024 | Meet table tennis champion Saanvi Roy, winner of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2024





Resume Saanvi is a vibrant athlete and is currently ranked No. 2 in the Under-17 category, while she is ranked No. 1 in the Under-19 category. Her constant hard work has not only brought her fame at the national level but also at the international level Life has not been a bed of roses for 17-year-old Saanvi. She has toiled day in and day out to carve a niche for herself in table tennis. Saanvi is a vibrant athlete and is currently ranked No. 2 in the Under-17 category, while she is ranked No. 1 in the Under-19 category. Saanvi trains eight hours a day and combines sport and study. Her consistent hard work has brought her fame not only at the national level but also at the international level, making her the deserving winner of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards. Source: The Telegraph Online Edugraph “I am overwhelmed to receive this award. It is a great honor for me to receive this award. It is one of the most valuable things that have happened in my life. I have won many awards, but this is especially for me,” Saanvi said. “This award has made me more ambitious and hardworking for my game. I want to pursue table tennis as a career in the future and represent India in the 2028 Olympics and make my country proud,” she added. Saanvi has been a dancer since childhood, has done several stage performances and also enjoys reading novels and painting. She believes in achieving her goals slowly and takes a step-by-step approach to achieving them. “People have so many ambitions in life that these expectations often lead to self-doubt and frustration. That is why I want to achieve my goals slowly and step by step. Initially, I want to become a National Champion, followed by Senior National Champion,” she said . However, her eight-hour training schedule is not created during the course of her studies. Saanvi, a brilliant student of Kalyani Public School, Barasat, struggles in both studies and sports. Still, she manages to score quite well academically. “It is not easy to manage academic excellence coupled with such tough training and tournaments. I get online tuition in the afternoon, which is my only free time. I only study in the evening to get good marks in the exams” , said Saanvi. Last updated on February 5, 2024

