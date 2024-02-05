No. 3 BU meets No. 1 BC in 71st Dunkin' men's bean pot (NESN, ESPN+, TSN+)





#3 Boston University (17-7-1, 12-4-1 HE) vs. #1Boston College (19-4-1, 12-3-1 HE) Date and time: Monday February 17 – 8:00 PM

Location: TD Garden-Boston, MA

X/Twitter:@BUGameDay|@TerrierHockey Boston University's No. 3 men's ice hockey team begins its quest for a record 32nd Beanpot title when the Terriers take on top-ranked Boston College in the second semifinal of the 71st Dunkin' Men's Beanpot Monday night at TD Garden. The Puck Drop is scheduled for 8 p.m Fans in New England can watch Monday's game live NESN and NESN 360and the game will also be streamed in the United States ESPN+ and across Canada on TSN+. An audio-only broadcast will be moved here. BEAN POT NOTES The Terriers have won almost half (31) of the previous 70 Beanpot tournaments.

After winning the Beanpot just once in the 1950s, BU has won it 30 times in the past 58 years, including 14 of the past 29.

The second most successful school in the tournament is BC, which has won the coveted trophy 20 times, followed by Harvard (11) and defending champion Northeastern (8).

The Terriers enter this year's tournament with an all-time record of 93-47 (.664).

They are 29-17 (.630) against Boston College, 30-18 (.625) against Harvard and 34-12 (.739) against Northeastern.

The Terriers' overall record of 29-17 against the Eagles in the Beanpot includes a 17-6 mark in the opening round.

BU has advanced to the championship game 55 times, including six of the last eight tournaments, its best showing in a 13-year stretch from 1995 to 2007.

Matthew Caron becomes the fifth different BU goaltender in the past five Beanpots to start the tournament opener for the Terriers. TERRIER facts The Terriers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over No. 18/17 New Hampshire on Friday night.

Junior Jack Hughes had his best game as a Terrier, scoring the first two goals and assisting on a third to match his career high with three points.

had his best game as a Terrier, scoring the first two goals and assisting on a third to match his career high with three points. Senior Nick Zabaneh also scored two goals when he was a freshman Macklin Celebrini lit the lamp and helped a classmate Shane Lachance's power play goal.

also scored two goals when he was a freshman lit the lamp and helped a classmate power play goal. Eleven different Terriers earned a point, including first-years Jack Harvey who recorded a career-best two assists by being the main helper on both of Hughes' goals.

who recorded a career-best two assists by being the main helper on both of Hughes' goals. Celebrini, a 2024 Hobey Baker Award nominee and reigning Hockey East Rookie of the Month, has recorded 37 points (19g, 18a) in 23 games, which is tied for second in Hockey East, tied for second among national rookies and a shared fifth place. general in the country.

Sophomore Lane Hutson , the league's reigning Defender of the Month, is also nominated for Hobey. He ranks second among all NCAA defensemen with 10 goals and ranks third among NCAA defensemen (first in HE) with 32 points.

, the league's reigning Defender of the Month, is also nominated for Hobey. He ranks second among all NCAA defensemen with 10 goals and ranks third among NCAA defensemen (first in HE) with 32 points. Since the 2005–06 season, Hutson is the only defenseman (and one of only thirteen players total) to record 80 career points in 62 games or fewer.

Graduated student Cade Webber leads the nation with 3.35 blocked shots per game and is second nationally with 77 total blocks, including six on Friday against UNH. SERIES HISTORY The Comm. Averivals have met 293 times and BU leads the series, 139-133-21 (.510).

No other opponent has appeared more often on BU's schedule; Northeastern comes closest, having faced BU 250 times since the 1930-31 season.

The first game in BU Hockey history was on February 6, 1918 against Boston College at the Boston Arena.

The Eagles defeated the Terriers on Jan. 26-27 and have now won three straight against BU, including a 4-2 victory in last year's Beanpot consolation game.

BU and BC have played 46 overtime games and the Eagles have a 16-10-20 lead.

The Terriers have 11 of 21 shutouts in series history. EXPLORING THE EAGLES BC has won five straight games and eight of its last nine games, including a 6-1 win over UMass Lowell on Friday night.

Freshman Will Smith, the Hockey East Player of the Month for January, is second on the team in goals (14), assists (23) and points (37).

Freshman Gabe Perreault leads BC with 29 assists and 39 points and is tied with Smith for second on the team in goals scored behind sophomore Cutter Gauthier, who is tied for the NCAA lead in scoring with 21 goals.

Freshman goaltender Jacob Fowler was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Month for January.

He has started all 24 games and went 19-4-1 with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

